WORLD ROUNDUP How to Get More U.S. Weapons to Ukraine | The War That Rewrote the Middle East | What We Know About Russia’s New Super Torpedo, and more

Published 1 November 2025

· What We Know About the Poseidon, Russia’s New Super Torpedo · Why Funding Ukraine Is a Giant Opportunity for Europe · What Trump and Xi Did—and Didn’t—Agree To · How to Get More U.S. Weapons to Ukraine · The Royal Navy Is Investing in Remotely-Operated Vessels · The War That Rewrote the Middle East

What We Know About the Poseidon, Russia’s New Super Torpedo (Mary Ilyushina and Alex Horton, Washinton Post)

Poseidon is part of Russia’s lineup of “super weapons” meant to gain military parity with the West, and it can supposedly drown coastal cities.

Why Funding Ukraine Is a Giant Opportunity for Europe (Economist)

The bill will be huge. It is also a historic bargain.

What Trump and Xi Did—and Didn’t—Agree To (Rishi Iyengar, Christina Lu, and Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

From soybeans to semiconductors, here’s everything you need to know about what came out of the meeting.

The Royal Navy Is Investing in Remotely-Operated Vessels (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

The Royal Navy has experimented with naval drones for several years—and has recently developed the “Rattler,” an unmanned boat capable of remote operation from hundreds of miles away.

The War That Rewrote the Middle East (Gad Yishayahu, National Interest)

Ultimately, the war has shredded more than a few assumptions about Israeli strategic and military limitations.

How to Get More U.S. Weapons to Ukraine (Bart M. J. Szewczyk,Foreign Policy)

Opening Europe’s 150 billion euro defense fund to U.S. companies could seal the deal.