OUR PICKS The Firewall Against Nick Fuentes Is Crumbling | Experts Hope That ‘A House of Dynamite’ Terrifies You | ICE and Border Patrol’s Use of Tear Gas Tests the Law, and more

Published 1 November 2025

· California Promised Insurance Relief, But Delivered Loopholes · ICE and Border Patrol’s Use of Tear Gas Injures, Sickens and Tests the Law · ‘A House of Dynamite’ Gets a Lot Right. Experts Hope That Terrifies You. · Trump’s China Deal Eses U.S. Rare Earths Plight for Now, but Dangers Linger · The Firewall Against Nick Fuentes Is Crumbling

California Promised Insurance Relief, But Delivered Loopholes (Jo Becker et al., New York Times)

New regulations were supposed to ensure that homeowners in fire zones would have coverage available. But companies can still avoid serving many high-risk areas, a Times investigation found.

ICE and Border Patrol’s Use of Tear Gas Injures, Sickens and Tests the Law (Marianne LeVine and Robert Klemko, Washinton Post)

Federal immigration agents say chemical agents are needed to disperse violent protesters. But videos also show them firing at people in aggressive and questionable ways.

‘A House of Dynamite’ Gets a Lot Right. Experts Hope That Terrifies You. (Anne Branigin, Washinton Post)

If you think Kathryn Bigelow’s new thriller is terrifying, wait until you hear from a nuclear policy expert.

Trump’s China Deal Eses U.S. Rare Earths Plight for Now, but Dangers Linger (David J. Lynch, Washinton Post)

China’s dominance of the critical industry reflects failures of 1990s approach to globalization.

The Firewall Against Nick Fuentes Is Crumbling (Ali Breland, The Atlantic)

The white-supremacist influencer is entering the MAGA mainstream.