POWER GRID A Faster Problem-Solving Tool That Guarantees Feasibility

By Adam Zewe

Published 3 November 2025

The FSNet system, developed at MIT, could help power grid operators rapidly find feasible solutions for optimizing the flow of electricity.

Managing a power grid is like trying to solve an enormous puzzle.

Grid operators must ensure the proper amount of power is flowing to the right areas at the exact time when it is needed, and they must do this in a way that minimizes costs without overloading physical infrastructure. Even more, they must solve this complicated problem repeatedly, as rapidly as possible, to meet constantly changing demand.

To help crack this consistent conundrum, MIT researchers developed a problem-solving tool that finds the optimal solution much faster than traditional approaches while ensuring the solution doesn’t violate any of the system’s constraints. In a power grid, constraints could be things like generator and line capacity.

This new tool incorporates a feasibility-seeking step into a powerful machine-learning model trained to solve the problem. The feasibility-seeking step uses the model’s prediction as a starting point, iteratively refining the solution until it finds the best achievable answer.

The MIT system can unravel complex problems several times faster than traditional solvers, while providing strong guarantees of success. For some extremely complex problems, it could find better solutions than tried-and-true tools. The technique also outperformed pure machine learning approaches, which are fast but can’t always find feasible solutions.

In addition to helping schedule power production in an electric grid, this new tool could be applied to many types of complicated problems, such as designing new products, managing investment portfolios, or planning production to meet consumer demand.

“Solving these especially thorny problems well requires us to combine tools from machine learning, optimization, and electrical engineering to develop methods that hit the right tradeoffs in terms of providing value to the domain, while also meeting its requirements. You have to look at the needs of the application and design methods in a way that actually fulfills those needs,” says Priya Donti, the Silverman Family Career Development Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and a principal investigator at the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS).

Donti, senior author of an open-access paper on this new tool, called FSNet, is joined by lead author Hoang Nguyen, an EECS graduate student. The paper will be presented at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems.

Combining Approaches

Ensuring optimal power flow in an electric grid is an extremely hard problem that is becoming more difficult for operators to solve quickly.