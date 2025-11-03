OUR PICKS A Primer on FBI Personnel Disputes | Igniting the American Quantum Economy | The Unitary Artificial Executive, and more

Published 3 November 2025

· The Unitary Artificial Executive · Ford Foundation’s New Leader Vows to Protect Elections and the Rule of Law · Jack Smith, Trump’s Target, Shifts from Defense to Counterattack · Igniting the American Quantum Economy · A Primer on FBI Personnel Disputes · An Anarchist’s Conviction Offers a Grim Foreshadowing of Trump’s War on the “Left”

The Unitary Artificial Executive (Alan Z. Rozenshtein, Lawfare)

Previous expansions of presidential power were still constrained by human limitations. Artificial intelligence eliminates those constraints.

Ford Foundation’s New Leader Vows to Protect Elections and the Rule of Law (Adam Liptak, New York Times)

Heather K. Gerken, a voting rights scholar and former dean of Yale Law School, plans to intensify its emphasis on democracy as it girds for attacks from the Trump administration.

Jack Smith, Trump’s Target, Shifts from Defense to Counterattack (Glenn Thrush, New York Times)

The former special counsel has told people in his orbit he welcomes the opportunity to present the public case against the president denied to him by adverse court rulings and the 2024 election.

Igniting the American Quantum Economy (Prineha Narang and Joshua Levine, War on the Rocks)

Policy interventions are intended to modify behavior toward —it is hoped —positive ends. It helps, of course, to predict the downstream effects of these actions. And yes, that involves knowing the subject matter. Successful policy interventions are measured by the benefit of the intervention outweighing the cost. Easier said than done.

Deep tech is the foundation of wealth for America, and quantum technologies could make reindustrialization over the next few years a reality. We are optimistic that quantum technologies and manufacturing would become an American jobs story, with the right policy levers.

A Primer on FBI Personnel Disputes (Peyton Baker, Lawfare)

The removal of Brian Driscoll demonstrates how a structure intended to protect investigative independence can also obscure accountability.

An Anarchist’s Conviction Offers a Grim Foreshadowing of Trump’s War on the “Left” (Ali Winston, Wired)

As the Trump administration ramps up its targeting of left-leaning people and groups, the prosecution and harsh sentencing of Casey Goonan may provide a glimpse of things to come.