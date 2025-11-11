WORLD ROUNDUP Britain Stops Sharing Intelligence with US | Beijing Insiders’ Plan to Play Donald Trump | North Korean Spies Turn Google's Find Hub into Remote-Wipe Weapon, and more

Published 11 November 2025

Beijing Insiders’ Plan to Play Donald Trump (Economist)

They see America’s president as a golden opportunity for China.

Britain Stops Sharing Intelligence with US After Trump Bombs Drug Boats (Cameron Henderson and Tom Cotterill, The Teleraph)

Britain has stopped sharing intelligence with the US about drug trafficking in the Caribbean, in a move that risks opening a fresh rift with Donald Trump.

In a major break with its closest ally, the Labour Government allegedly paused intelligence briefings because it does not want to be complicit in US strikes on suspected drug boats in Latin America, CNN reported.

The pause came into effect in September shortly after the US began carrying out lethal strikes against boats suspected of transporting drugs from Latin America to mainland US, sources told the news outlet.

Make the Pentagon’s China Report Really Matter (Chris Estep, War on the Rocks)

If past is prologue, the Pentagon will soon release its annual report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China. Commonly known as the China military power report, this publication is more than just another report from the Department of Defense. It plays a vital role in the public’s awareness of the world’s largest military build-up since World War II, which Beijing often shrouds in opacity.

Canadian Ostriches Have Become Martyrs for the U.S. Right (Aja Romano, Foreign Policy)

How a fight over culling birds turned into an anti-government flash point.

How China Became a Solar Power (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

Beijing’s green energy ambitions are fueling a global revolution.

Thailand Halts Ceasefire Deal with Cambodia Previously Heralded by Trump (Frances Vinall and Lyric Li, Washington Post)

The neighbors signed a deal President Donald Trump helped broker last month, but Thailand suspended the truce after several Thai soldiers were injured by land mines.

North Korean Spies Turn Google’s Find Hub into Remote-Wipe Weapon (Carly Page, The Register)

KONNI espionage crew covertly abused Google’s Find My Device feature to remotely factory-reset Android phones

UK Asks Cyberspies to Probe Whether Chinese Buses Can Be Switched Off Remotely (Dan Robinson, The Register)

Norwegian testers claim maker has remote access, while UK importer says supplier complies with the law