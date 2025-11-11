POLITICAL VIOLENCE Online Mobilization and Violence in the United States

Published 11 November 2025

Even before the Charlie Kirk assassination, the United States was facing a resurgence of politically motivated violence that is deeply intertwined with the digital sphere. A new report from NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights — Digital Aftershocks: Online Mobilization and Violence in the United States —examines how extremists across the ideological spectrum — far-right, far-left, violent Islamist, and nihilistic violent extremists (NVEs) — exploit acts of violence to recruit followers, justify their ideologies, and sustain propaganda networks.

Here is the report’s Executive Summary:

Political violence in the United States has increased in recent years and shows no signs of declining.1 This trend was underscored in September 2025 by the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. In the two weeks before and after Kirk’s killing, shooting incidents in Colorado, Minneapolis, and Dallas seized public attention.2

Amid growing concern about the relationship between online rhetoric and real-world violence, this report examines how violent extremist actors across the ideological spectrum use digital platforms to respond to, amplify, and exploit acts of political violence in the United States. Drawing on opensource intelligence (OSINT) gathered initially from March 24 to June 6, 2025, and then extended to include a period following Kirk’s assassination, this analysis reveals sophisticated cross-platform strategies employed by far-right, far-left, violent Islamist, and nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) actors.

This report uses “violent extremist” to refer to individuals who support or commit ideologically motivated violence to further political goals, as well as those who commit violence driven by generalized hatred rather than a coherent ideology.

Key Findings

· Violent extremist groups systematically exploit trigger events—high-profile incidents of violence—to recruit supporters, justify their ideologies, and call for retaliatory action.

· These groups employ multi-platform strategies, using mainstream sites like X for visibility and recruitment while maintaining a presence on private or semi-private platforms for coordination and more extreme content.

· Far-right groups capitalized on cases like the Austin Metcalf stabbing and the Iryna Zarutska killing to advance narratives of White victimhood and justify threats against perceived enemies.

· Activities of both far-left and far-right networks revealed a troubling convergence around antisemitic targeting.

· Violent Islamic groups are more aggressively monitored than domestic groups espousing similar levels of violence.

· Violent Islamist groups, facing stricter moderation than domestic extremists, have migrated to decentralized platforms like Rocket.Chat while disseminating symbolic propaganda elsewhere.