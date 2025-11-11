CHINA WATCH U.S.–China Cyber Relations and the Weaponization of Microsoft Platforms

By Ishanya Sharma

Published 11 November 2025

Cyber tensions between the United States and China show Microsoft’s central yet fragile role in global cybersecurity, where its platforms serve as both assets and targets. While both nations have exploited vulnerabilities within the platform to conduct cyber-espionage against each other, China has been particularly persistent in its operations.

Accusations of state-sponsored cyber espionage have come to define the cyber relations between the US and China over the years. The widespread adoption of Microsoft products has also made them prime targets for state-sponsored cyber espionage. High-profile incidents, such as the SolarWinds breach and attacks on Microsoft 365, have demonstrated how nation-state actors exploit vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s ecosystem to conduct sophisticated espionage operations. The same tactics have been deployed by both the US and China, deepening mistrust and diplomatic friction between the two.[1] In recent years, China, in particular, has increasingly weaponized vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s platforms to execute espionage and influence operations.\

Historical Overview of US–China Cyber Relations

The trajectory of US–China cyber relations reflect a history of mutual espionage, strategic mistrust and technological competition. Since China’s formal entry into the global Internet in 1994, cyberspace has emerged as a critical domain of tensions between the two powers.[2] What began as isolated intrusions has expanded into a repeated cycle of cyber espionage, countermeasures and retaliatory diplomacy. Though both China and the US have used cyberspace to gain strategic, economic and military advantages, China’s campaigns, particularly those exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft systems, have been more frequent and globally disruptive.

For more than a decade, China-based advanced persistent threat (APT) groups have launched cyber espionage campaigns targeting US government agencies, critical infrastructure, defense contractors and technology firms. For example, the 2005 Titan Rain cyber-attacks, which compromised the unclassified networks of the US Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Energy, stand out as an essential incident.[3] Titan Rain represented the first publicly disclosed case of state-sponsored cyber espionage originating from China, and marked the first instance in which the US government publicly attributed such activities to Chinese state actors.

Another prominent example is the 2009 Operation Aurora, a series of cyberattacks that compromised the networks of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, and other high-profile companies to steal their trade secrets.[4] This prompted Google to close its offices and operations in China. The China threat became so evident that, in 2011, the US government’s Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive issued a report naming China as the “most active and persistent” perpetrator of cyber intrusions into the United States.[5]