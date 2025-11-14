OUR PICKS Politics Comes for American AI | The U.S. President Should Practice for a Nuclear Crisis | Stewart Rhodes Relaunched the Oath Keepers, and more

Published 14 November 2025

· DHS Kept Chicago Police Records for Months in Violation of Domestic Espionage Rules · Politics Comes for American AI · Trump’s Immigration Policies Overlook AI Talent · The U.S. President Should Practice for a Nuclear Crisis · Trump’s “War on Drugs” Will Work About as Well as the Last One · Stewart Rhodes Relaunched the Oath Keepers. Even Old Oath Keepers Don’t Care · Trump Said Gangs Invaded This City. Voters Booted the Officials Who Agreed. · State Department Erases 15 Pages of Nuclear History —with No Warning

DHS Kept Chicago Police Records for Months in Violation of Domestic Espionage Rules (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The Department of Homeland Security collected data on Chicago residents accused of gang ties to test if police files could feed an FBI watchlist. Months passed before anyone noticed it wasn’t deleted.

Politics Comes for American AI (Aaron Mak, Politico)

The rapacious energy needs of data centers finally seem to have taken a political toll. In last week’s elections, candidates in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere ran — and won — on voters’ frustration with rising utility bills caused partly by America’s enormous AI buildout.

This could have consequences for tech companies expanding in the U.S., which still need to build giant centers for their AI ambitions, but now find themselves on the wrong end of a political issue.

But it also impacts America on the global stage. A nation where tech infrastructure is suddenly a bogeyman could find itself at a disadvantage — especially as global rivals race to fill the infrastructural gaps and expand their own AI economies.

Trump’s Immigration Policies Overlook AI Talent (Jakub Kraus, Lawfare)

Foreign-born researchers power America’s AI advantage, but the administration has not treated them as a priority.

The U.S. President Should Practice for a Nuclear Crisis (Christopher David LaRoche, Foreign Policy)

The commander in chief gets almost no preparation for the ultimate decision. That needs to change.

Trump’s “War on Drugs” Will Work About as Well as the Last One (Liliana Devia and Michael Kenney, Foreign Policy)

You can’t bomb your way out of an illicit market.

Stewart Rhodes Relaunched the Oath Keepers. Even Old Oath Keepers Don’t Care (David Gilbert, Wired)

Militia leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted for his role in the January 6 attack, is asking potential new members and supporters to send money. Former allies are unconvinced.

Trump Said Gangs Invaded This City. Voters Booted the Officials Who Agreed. (Karin Brulliard, Washington Post)

Liberals who won in Aurora, Colorado, say voters were focused on affordability, trash and other local issues.

State Department Erases 15 Pages of Nuclear History — with No Warning (Nate Jones, Washington Post)

Key historical records about the incident during the Reagan administration, known as the Able Archer 83 War Scare, were removed without explanation.