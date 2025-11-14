WORLD ROUNDUP West Bank Mosque Is Burned as Israeli Settler Violence Surges | America’s Chip Restrictions Are Biting in China | Tungsten Is the Next Flash Point in the Resource Race, and more

Published 14 November 2025

· West Bank Mosque Is Burned as Israeli Settler Violence Surges · Spy Chief Warns of China Espionage Threat to Australia’s Business, Critical Infrastructure · America’s Chip Restrictions Are Biting in China · UK Plans Tougher Laws to Protect Public Services from Cyberattacks · China Has Big Ambitions in Space and the Arctic. Should the West Be Worried? · Tungsten Is the Next Flash Point in the Resource Race · Toward the Oct. 7 Trials · Gaza’s Zombie Ceasefire · How France Remembers the November 2015 Terrorist Attacks in Paris · ISIS, al-Qaeda Have Evolved in Last Decade, Still Pose Global Threat, Say Analysts

West Bank Mosque Is Burned as Israeli Settler Violence Surges (Natan Odenheimer and Adam Rasgon, New York Times)

Since the 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, growing settler violence and Israeli attacks on Palestinian militants have thrown the West Bank into turmoil and displaced tens of thousands.

Spy Chief Warns of China Espionage Threat to Australia’s Business, Critical Infrastructure (Olivia Caisley, ABC News Australia)

ustralia’s top intelligence chief has accused Chinese state-backed hackers of attempting to infiltrate the nation’s critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks.

His comments echo recent warnings from US and UK intelligence agencies about Chinese cyber groups attempting to seed access across Western critical infrastructure.

America’s Chip Restrictions Are Biting in China (Lingling Wei, Amrith Ramkumar, and Robbie Whelan, Wall Street Journal)

Shortages of advanced AI chips are so acute that Beijing is intervening and tech companies are resorting to workarounds

UK Plans Tougher Laws to Protect Public Services from Cyberattacks (Reuters)

Britain plans to strengthen its public services’ defenses against cyberattacks, requiring companies that provide services to private and public sector organizations such as the National Health Service to meet strict security standards.

In 2024, hackers breached the Ministry of Defense’s payroll system and other recent attacks included one that disrupted over 11,000 NHS medical appointments and procedures.

China Has Big Ambitions in Space and the Arctic. Should the West Be Worried? (Mia Nurmamat, SCMP)

China sees outer space and the polar regions as “strategic new frontiers” vital to its future security –and is investing accordingly

Tungsten Is the Next Flash Point in the Resource Race (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

Alarmed by Beijing’s rare earths chokehold, Washington is scrambling to plug other potential vulnerabilities.

Toward the Oct. 7 Trials (Yotam Berger, Lawfare)

Israel’s justice system faces unprecedented dilemmas in prosecuting Hamas militants detained after the attacks.

Gaza’s Zombie Ceasefire (Economist)

Neither an Arab reconstruction plan nor an American one have much chance of success.

How Pakistan’s Spending Blitz Helped Win Over Trump and Flip U.S. Policy (Pranav Baskar, New York Times)

Facing the threat of U.S. tariffs and a military conflict with India, Pakistan finalized a series of contracts with prominent lobbyists, including some of President Trump’s closest confidants, to help its standing with the administration.

How France Remembers the November 2015 Terrorist Attacks in Paris (Aurelien Breeden and Liz Alderman, New York Times)

A decade ago, Islamic State militants killed 130 people in an assault that shocked France. Some survivors are still struggling, but for many of their compatriots, memories of the attacks are growing more distant.

ISIS, al-Qaeda Have Evolved in Last Decade, Still Pose Global Threat, Say Analysts (Times of Israel)

A decade on from deadly attacks in Paris, the world’s two most notorious jihadist groups, Islamic State and al-Qaeda, have significantly evolved, and their branches still pose a global security threat, especially from Africa, analysts say. With strong central leadership, the groups were once able to train and then send commandos into Europe to carry out attacks such as the November 13, 2015 strikes in Paris that left 130 people dead.