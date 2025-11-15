OUR PICKS DHS’s Nativist Pitch to New Recruits | The Plan to Make Mobile Voting Happen | The Nick Fuentes Spiral, and more

Published 15 November 2025

· Homeland Security’s Nativist Pitch to New Recruits · The Nick Fuentes Spiral · See How Donald Trump Is Creating His Own Police Force · Trump Recasts Foreign Terror List to Focus on “Antifa,” Cartels · What Could Have Stopped Hitler —and Didn’t · Can a Hydroelectric Dam Really Make the Days Longer? · Inside the Multimillion-Dollar Plan to Make Mobile Voting Happen · When the Grid Goes Down: The State of Our Critical Infrastructure Systems · Are New Defense Companies Giving Away Sensitive Info Through Marketing? · The Conservative Old Guard Wakes Up and Smells the Groypers

Homeland Security’s Nativist Pitch to New Recruits (Grayson Logue, The Dispatch)

With memefied messaging, DHS is presenting its mission as preserving American culture and identity.

The Nick Fuentes Spiral (Ali Breland, The Atlantic)

The reckoning with the white-nationalist influencer’s rise is only getting messier.

See How Donald Trump Is Creating His Own Police Force (Economist)

Immigration agents are operating in cities with few legal constraints.

Trump Recasts Foreign Terror List to Focus on “Antifa,” Cartels (Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The Trump administration is pursuing an unprecedented expansion of the U.S. government’s list of foreign terrorist organizations, adding left-wing groups in Europe along with Latin American drug-trafficking organizations — entities not associated with the ideological violence central to Washington’s counterterrorism stance dating back decades.

Though far left groups have appeared on the list before, experts said the targeting of groups linked to antifa — a broad left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist ideology that has a long history in Europe — was a highly unusual move, particularly as those targeted this week do not directly threaten the United States or have a record of committing deadly attacks. Some counterterrorism experts said that the move could open U.S. citizens perceived as having links to antifa to criminal investigation.

What Could Have Stopped Hitler — and Didn’t (Casey Schwartz, New York Times)

In Fateful Hours: The Collapse of the Weimar Republic, the road map to authoritarian disaster is laid out in gleamingly sinister detail by the German historian Volker Ullrich.

Can a Hydroelectric Dam Really Make the Days Longer? (Rhett Allain, Wired)

By shifting water to a higher elevation, the giant Three Gorges Dam caused the Earth to spin more slowly.

Inside the Multimillion-Dollar Plan to Make Mobile Voting Happen (Steven Levy, Wired)

Political consultant Bradley Tusk has spent a fortune on mobile voting efforts. Now, he’s launching a protocol to try to mainstream the technology.

When the Grid Goes Down: The State of Our Critical Infrastructure Systems (Dan Stoneking, HSToday)

November is National Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month — a time designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to recognize and reinforce the importance of protecting the systems and assets that underpin our nation’s economy, security, and daily life. Yet discussions about infrastructure resilience often remain abstract. In truth, the risks are tangible, the interdependencies real, and the potential consequences profound.

Far Right’s Fixation on Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Reaches F.B.I.’s Top Ranks (Glenn Thrush, New York Times)

For all his bluster, the F.B.I.’s deputy director Dan Bongino played a central role in stoking expectations that the bureau would quickly find the suspects who planted pipe bombs.

For some of Mr. Trump’s supporters, the case —an overshadowed sideshow to most Americans —is an important missing link that might prove the pipe bombs were an inside job by deep-state law enforcement and intelligence officials intended to discredit the far right.

That, according their logic, would prove the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not an attempt to overturn the election by Trump supporters, as hundreds of successful prosecutions overwhelmingly proved.

Are New Defense Companies Giving Away Sensitive Info Through Marketing? (Jake Chapman, War on the Rocks)

“Loose lips sink ships.” It was catchy, memorable, and above all, true. That wisdom feels incompatible with Silicon Valley’s culture and business model, yet today’s national security strategy depends on it. By oversharing, emerging defense companies may be undermining the very deterrence to which they hope to be contributing.

The Conservative Old Guard Wakes Up and Smells the Groypers (Andrew Egger, The Bulwark)

Older Republicans and professional right-wingers are suddenly recognizing the GOP’s young-Nazi problem.

