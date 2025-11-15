WORLD ROUNDUP How to Avoid Africa’s Next War | China’s Creepiest Export Surge | Saudi Nuclear Posture After the 12-Day War, and more

Published 15 November 2025

UAE Faces Growing Outrage Over Support for Paramilitary in Sudan (Tobi Raji, Washington Post)

Human rights groups, members of the U.S. government and regional experts increasingly blame the United Arab Emirates for fueling violence in Sudan.

How to Avoid Africa’s Next War (Economist)

Pressure from America and its allies can prevent a return to fighting.

China’s Growing Global Fan Club (Economist)

Our new poll shows global opinion is swinging its way.

China’s Creepiest Export Surge (Economist)

Countries are queuing to buy the tools and techniques of the CCP’s security state.

Israel Wants Trump to Condition F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia on Israel Normalization (Brak Ravid, Axios)

Israel does not oppose the U.S. selling F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, but wants it be conditioned on the kingdom normalizing its relations with the Jewish state, two Israeli officials said.

How Putin’s FSB Exploits ISKP Threats to Pressure Central Asia (Uran Botobekov, HSToday)

Throughout its four-year war against Ukraine, Russia has deliberately widened the geopolitical rift between the Global South and the West. The Kremlin seeks to circumvent oil-related sanctions, while weaponizing threats posed by Uzbek and Tajik militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) to portray Kyiv and its Western partners as complicit with global jihadi networks. This was exemplified on October 13, when Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it foiled an assassination plot targeting a senior military officer, which was allegedly orchestrated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in coordination with the Islamic State (ISIS).

Are New Social Media Algorithms “Accelerating Radicalization” and Boosting Extremists? (DW News)

CEP Senior Director Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler interviewed on the 10th anniversary of the Paris terror attacks: “France is marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris terror attacks by Islamic State Jihadists, who killed more 130 people and wounded hundreds more. President Emmanuel Macron is visiting each one of the sites where gunmen and suicide bombers carried out the attacks to pay his respects to the victims of France’s worst terror incident. Commemorations are being held across the capital. Tributes started last night at the Place de la République, where Parisians gathered with candles, flowers and handwritten notes at the base of Marianne, the national symbol, as they did in 2015.”

Mosque Shootings and Far-Right Skins: Teens Playing Roblox Exposed to Extremist Content (George Hancorn, ITV News)

The evidence forms part of an ongoing investigation by ITV News into the gaming platform Roblox, with experts warning parents not to allow their children to use the platform, as George Hancorn reports.

Saudi Nuclear Posture After the 12-Day War (Ellie Geranmayeh, Cinzia Bianco, and Camille Lons, War on the Rocks)

Israel’s short but destructive summer war against Iran and its brazen military strikes on Doha in September have reignited a debate across the Middle East over the value of nuclear deterrence. Gulf states also now worry that Israel’s aggression could push the Iranian leadership to finally make the leap to a bomb in order to prevent regime change.

Saudi Arabia has long desired to match the military and nuclear capabilities of its regional rivals —Iran and Israel. In the aftermath of the 12-Day War it now seems to be doubling down on a policy of nuclear ambiguity.