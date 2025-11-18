OUR PICKS Homeland Security Missions Falter Amid Focus on Deportations | Valar Atomics Says It’s the First Nuclear Startup to Achieve Criticality | Geothermal’s Time Has Finally Come, and more

· Homeland Security Missions Falter Amid Focus on Deportations · Once He Was “Just Asking Questions.” Now Tucker Carlson Is the Question. · White Nationalist Talking Points and Racial Pseudoscience: Welcome to Elon Musk’s Grokipedia · Geothermal’s Time Has Finally Come · Social Security Data Is Openly Being Shared with DHS to Target Immigrants · Valar Atomics Says It’s the First Nuclear Startup to Achieve Criticality

Homeland Security Missions Falter Amid Focus on Deportations (Nicholas NehamasMichael H. KellerAlexandra BerzonHamed Aleaziz and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times)

The Department of Homeland Security has diverted thousands of federal agents from their normal duties to focus on arresting undocumented immigrants, undermining a wide range of law enforcement operations in response to mounting pressure from President Trump, a New York Times investigation has found.

Homeland security agents investigating sexual crimes against children, for instance, have been redeployed to the immigrant crackdown for weeks at a time, hampering their pursuit of child predators.

A national security probe into the black market for Iranian oil sold to finance terrorism has been slowed down for months because of the shift to immigration work, allowing tanker ships and money to disappear.

And federal efforts to combat human smuggling and sex trafficking have languished with investigators reassigned to help staff deportation efforts.

Once He Was “Just Asking Questions.” Now Tucker Carlson Is the Question. (Robert Draper, New York Times)

The conservative commentator has further fractured the right with his anti-Israel rhetoric and sympathy for a white nationalist. He’s not in the mood to apologize.

White Nationalist Talking Points and Racial Pseudoscience: Welcome to Elon Musk’s Grokipedia (Jason Wilson, Guardian)World’s richest person wanted to “purge” propaganda from Wikipedia, so he created a compendium of racist disinformation.

Geothermal’s Time Has Finally Come (Economist)

This source of energy could become bigger than nuclear.

Social Security Data Is Openly Being Shared with DHS to Target Immigrants (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

For months, the Social Security Administration was quietly sharing sensitive data about immigrants with DHS. Now it’s official.

Valar Atomics Says It’s the First Nuclear Startup to Achieve Criticality (Molly Taft, Wired)

A Trump administration pilot program aims for three nuclear startups to reach a key milestone by July 4, 2026. Valar Atomics says it’s the first to do so—but it had some help.