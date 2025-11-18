WORLD ROUNDUP In Europe, the Problem Is Deterrence, Not Drones | Japan Edges Towards Hosting Nuclear Weapons | Saudi Arabia Is in No Hurry to Join the Abraham Accords, and more

Published 18 November 2025

· In Europe, the Problem Is Deterrence, Not Drones · Japan Edges Towards Hosting Nuclear Weapons · Rivalries and Missed Opportunities Stole Afghanistan’s Peace · China’s Investment Spree in UK Gave It Access to Military-Grade Technology, BBC Told · In a First, Taiwan to Distribute Security Handbook to All Households as China Threat Rises · Europe Begins Rethinking Its Crackdown on Big Tech · Saudi Arabia Is in No Hurry to Join the Abraham Accords

In Europe, the Problem Is Deterrence, Not Drones (Ann Marie Dailey, Defense News / RAND)

Since multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland in September, European leaders have expedited the idea of a “drone wall” and rushed to discuss the need to invest in countering drones.

But when it comes to European defense, Russian attack drones are not the true problem. The problem is an erosion of the pillars of nuclear and conventional deterrence.

Japan Edges Towards Hosting Nuclear Weapons (Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, The Strategist)

It looks like Japan will finally cast aside its ban on hosting nuclear weapons—specifically, those of the United States.

Moving towards action she called for last year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reviewing the three principles that have kept Japan at arm’s length from nuclear weapons since 1967. The ban is the third of those principles, the other two holding that Japan must neither own nor produce nuclear weapons.

Japan is responding to what it perceives as worsening security dynamics in the region, surrounded as it is by three nuclear powers—China, Russia and North Korea—all of which are engaging in aggressive behavior.

Rivalries and Missed Opportunities Stole Afghanistan’s Peace (Masoom Stanekzai, The Strategist)

Geography and a history of proxy politics have made Afghanistan an arena for others’ contests, undermining its stability. Internal fragmentation has compounded the damage. Regional rivalries have repeatedly undermined Afghan-led efforts toward peace.

These rivalries have included those between Pakistan and India and between Iran and the Gulf States. Intensifying US–China competition and US tensions with Russia and Iran have also been factors.

China’s Investment Spree in UK Gave It Access to Military-Grade Technology, BBC Told (Celia Hatton, BBC)

In a First, Taiwan to Distribute Security Handbook to All Households as China Threat Rises (Yimou Lee, Reuters)

Taiwan will begin distributing millions of civil defence handbooks to households across the island this week, in an unprecedented effort to prepare residents for potential emergencies, including the possibility of a Chinese attack.

The handbook, unveiled in September, includes for the first time instructions on what to do if citizens encounter enemy soldiers and stresses that any claims of Taiwan’s surrender should be considered false. It also provides guidance on locating bomb shelters and preparing emergency kits.

Europe Begins Rethinking Its Crackdown on Big Tech (Adam Satariano and Jeanna Smialek, New York Times)

European policymakers are crafting changes to scale back and simplify landmark rules for A.I. and data privacy, in a shift from an aggressive regulatory period.

Google, Meta Delay Red Sea Cables as Security Risks Rattle Plans (Loni Prinsloo, Riley Griffin, Jillian Deutsch, and Olivia Solon, Bloomberg)

Multiple subsea internet cables slated to run through the Red Sea are yet to complete as planned, as political tensions and heightened security threats have made the route more dangerous and complicated for commercial vessels.

Saudi Arabia Is in No Hurry to Join the Abraham Accords (Economist)

Muhammad bin Salman no longer needs to recognize Israel to woo America.

