WORLD ROUNDUP A Terrible American-Russian Proposal to End the War in Ukraine | The Political The Terrifying Lack of Missile Defense Leaving Britain Open to Attack | China’s Messy History with Mongolia, and more

Published 20 November 2025

· A Terrible American-Russian Proposal to End the War in Ukraine · A Self-Defeating Reversal on Ukraine · France Brands US-Russia Peace Deal a “Capitulation” · The Day After: What Successful Regime Change in Venezuela Would Really Take · The Political Theater Behind Trump’s “Guns-a-Blazing” Nigeria Threat · Chinese Spies Are Using LinkedIn to Target U.K. Lawmakers, MI5 Warns · A Chinese Firm Bought an Insurer for CIA Agents - Part of Beijing’s Trillion Dollar Spending Spree · The Terrifying Lack of Missile Defense Leaving Britain Open to Attack · China’s Messy History with Mongolia · Russia’s African Strategy Isn’t Working

A Terrible American-Russian Proposal to End the War in Ukraine (Economist)

Steve Witkoff’s “peace deal” looks like a Russian wish list, and Ukraine is not biting.

A Self-Defeating Reversal on Ukraine (Thomas Wright, The Atlantic)

The Trump administration had actually begun to make progress. Now it’s all in doubt.

France Brands US-Russia Peace Deal a “Capitulation” (Joe Barnes, The Telegraph)

Europe denounces 28-point plan that would require Zelensky to give up Donbas and halve size of Ukraine’s army.

The Political Theater Behind Trump’s “Guns-a-Blazing” Nigeria Threat (Lesley Anne Warner, Just Security)

U.S. President Donald Trump, even as he pursues a Nobel Peace Prize, suggested earlier this month that the U.S. military might go into Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, “guns-a-blazing” to target “Islamic terrorists” committing atrocities against Christians, while instructing what his administration calls the “Department of War” to prepare for possible action. This followed the State Department’s late October designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, a move the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) welcomed as an important step, having recommended this designation annually since 2009. In response, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar forcefully rejected the administration’s framing of the periodic violence in their country, asserting that resource-based conflicts have been deliberately distorted to suit narratives of religious persecution. Furthermore, the Nigerian government has explicitly stated that while it welcomes U.S. assistance in targeting insurgents, any action must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Though violence across Nigeria has certainly increased in recent years, Trump’s threat of military intervention appears to be primarily a performance for his evangelical base overlaid on a multifaceted security crisis. In reality, military intervention would be diplomatically and operationally complex, and would not address the drivers of conflict across the country. On the contrary, it would alienate a key partner and regional hegemon, while forcing the U.S. military to turn its attention to an unproductive mission and accept risk in other parts of the world.

The Day After: What Successful Regime Change in Venezuela Would Really Take (Orlando J. Pérez, War on the Rocks)

Toppling Maduro is only the beginning. The day after is the real fight in Venezuela.

Chinese Spies Are Using LinkedIn to Target U.K. Lawmakers, MI5 Warns (Michael D. Shear, New York Times)

Britain’s domestic intelligence agency said China was using headhunters to gather intelligence from lawmakers and parliamentary staff members.

A Chinese Firm Bought an Insurer for CIA Agents - Part of Beijing’s Trillion Dollar Spending Spree (Celia Hatton, BBC)

Since 2018, the United States has been tightening its laws to prevent its rivals from buying into its sensitive sectors –blocking investments in everything from semiconductors to telecommunications.

But the rules weren’t always so strict.

In 2016, Jeff Stein, a veteran journalist covering the US intelligence community, got a tip-off: a small insurance company that specialized in selling liability insurance to FBI and CIA agents had been sold to a Chinese entity.

The Terrifying Lack of Missile Defense Leaving Britain Open to Attack (Colin Freeman, The Telegraph)

As the “thorn in Russia’s side,” the UK’s military targets and civilian infrastructure are more vulnerable than ever.

China’s Messy History with Mongolia (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The countries’ ethnic ties have grown strained in recent years.

Russia’s African Strategy Isn’t Working (Wesley Alexander Hill, National Interest)

Recent instability in Mali is proof that Russia’s paramilitary presence has never had much to offer West and Central African security and development.