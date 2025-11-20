OUR PICKS Cyber Operations on Domestic Networks Redux | Why Military Lawyers Can Not and Should Not Serve as Immigration Judges | Why Homicide Rates Are Down Across the U.S., and more

Published 20 November 2025

· Noem at Odds with Trump-Appointed Panel Over Future of FEMA · State Dept’s Foreign Terrorist Designations Undermine Claims of “Antifa” Threat · Cyber Operations on Domestic Networks Redux · The Limits of America Alone · Securing Solar: Why the Next Great Infrastructure Risk Is Distributed · Soldiers in Robes: Why Military Lawyers Can Not and Should Not Serve as Immigration Judges · The Hidden Cost of a Missile: Why the Headlines Get Cost Wrong by Erik Schuh · C.D.C. Changes Website to Reflect Kennedy’s Vaccine Skepticism · These Five Cities Help Explain Why Homicide Rates Are Down Across the U.S. · The Cyberattacks Are Coming. Will Anyone Be There to Stop Them? · RFK Jr.’s Miasma Theory of Health Is Spreading

Noem at Odds with Trump-Appointed Panel Over Future of FEMA (Brianna Sacks and Isaac Arnsdorf, Washington Post)

Instead of further shrinking and dismantling FEMA, the FEMA Review Council wants to make it more independent.

A panel appointed by President Donald Trump to review whether to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency has instead concluded in a report that the agency should be more powerful and autonomous. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, however, wants to take FEMA in a different direction.

State Dept’s Foreign Terrorist Designations Undermine Claims of “Antifa” Threat (Tom Joscelyn, Just Security)

On Nov. 13, the State Department added four European entities to the U.S. government’s list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), claiming that they are affiliated with “Antifa.” All four – Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense – will be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) on Nov. 20.

The Trump administration has been hyping the threat posed by Antifa for months. “Antifa is an existential threat to our nation,” Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has argued that the “network of Antifa is just as sophisticated as” ISIS and Hezbollah, two international terrorist organizations that have murdered tens of thousands of civilians and combatants in attacks and guerilla warfare around the globe.

The new designations do not support the administration’s case that Antifa presents an “existential” threat to Americans. Indeed, the move appears to do little, or nothing, to protect Americans either at home or abroad. If anything, the State Department’s announcement shows that the administration is unsuccessfully laboring to portray “Antifa” – an amorphous “anti-fascist” movement with no clear leadership or hierarchy – as a significant terrorist threat. And it could be used to undermine the civil liberties of U.S. citizens.

Meanwhile, the policy actions taken by the Trump administration to address domestic terrorism thus far, including NSPM-7 [Trump’s Sept. 25 national security presidential memorandum], fail to address the threat posed by far-right extremists in the United States.

Cyber Operations on Domestic Networks Redux (Jason Healey and Paul Rosenzweig, Lawfare)

What happens if Trump deploys cyber forces in the U.S.?

The Cyberattacks Are Coming. Will Anyone Be There to Stop Them? (Lauryn Williams, Washington Post)

Trump administration job cuts worsen U.S. vulnerabilities to China and other cyber-adversaries.