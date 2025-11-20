SURVEILLNCE STATE State Election Officials in Letter Ask Whether They Were “Misled” by Trump Administration

By Quentin Young

Published 20 November 2025

A group of Democratic secretaries of state in a letter to top Trump administration officials say they’re concerned the administration misled them about how it would use voter data collected from their states.

The letter, dated Tuesday, is addressed to Pam Bondi, the U.S. attorney general, and Kristi Noem, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Department of Justice, overseen by Bondi, in recent months has demanded voter information from numerous states. The information would allow the DOJ to evaluate state compliance with federal voting laws, department officials had said.

But federal officials later acknowledged that the DOJ shared voter roll information with Homeland Security to search it for noncitizens as a way to “scrub aliens from voter rolls.”

The secretaries in their letter express “immense concern” about how the information is being shared, and they “seek clarity on whether DOJ and DHS actively misled election officials regarding the uses of voter data.”

The letter is signed by Colorado’s Jena Griswold as well as Adrian Fontes of Arizona, Shirley Weber of California, Shenna Bellows of Maine, Steve Simon of Minnesota, Francisco Aguilar of Nevada, Maggie Toulouse Oliver of New Mexico, Tobias Read of Oregon, Sarah Copeland Hanzas of Vermont, and Steve Hobbs of Washington.

The secretaries fear Trump officials could misuse the information.

“Is the administration collecting in an unprecedented way mass voter data and dumping it into an untested, unverified federal system to spread voter disinformation — disinformation to undermine our elections?” Griswold said in an interview with Newsline.

DHS operates Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, which can identify the citizenship status of a person. The system can be prone to errors.

“We would like to know what the Trump administration is doing with voter data, and I am proud to stand with nine other secretaries of state to demand answers and accountability,” Griswold said. “We ultimately would like to know what the Trump administration is doing and whether they’re taking appropriate steps required under the law to protect voter information.”

The secretaries of state met with senior DOJ and DHS officials twice, on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, according to the letter. A DOJ official during the first meeting told the secretaries the department intended to use voter data “to assess compliance with the voter list maintenance provisions of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).”