TERRORISM Why Australia’s Terrorism Definition Still Works

By John Coyne, Chris Taylor and Susan Thomson

Published 20 November 2025

The definition of a “terrorist act” included in Australia’s Criminal Code since 2002 has been important in protecting Australia’s national security and reinforcing the resilience of our democratic institutions. That definition, currently the subject of an inquiry by the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM), continues to be relevant and effective. It should be retained with minimal revision.

We welcomed an opportunity to engage with the INSLM to discuss the definition of a ‘terrorist act’ as outlined in section 100.1 of the Criminal Code Act 1995. Our subsequent submission to his inquiry reflects a policy and operational perspective grounded in the realities of operational and strategic counterterrorism, rather than a legalistic or academic critique.

Since its introduction, the terrorism definition has been reviewed seven times by different institutions and jurisdictions, yet no substantive amendments have been adopted. One interpretation might be that the number of reviews and recommendations reflects some kind of failing. We suggest that it instead reflects the reality that recommended revisions have simply not had public nor political support.

We reject the premise that absence of change implies deficiency. The burden of proof lies with those advocating for revision to demonstrate that an alternative definition would better serve Australia’s interests by being more effective, more proportionate, more protective of rights and more consistent with international obligations. To date, no such case has been convincingly made.

A core strength of the current definition is its inclusion of a motivational element: that a terrorist act must be committed with the intent of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause. This is not a semantic flourish; it’s foundational. As our submission notes:

Terrorism is first and foremost a crime directed against the state and the nation, regardless of the specific target of the action or threat. Terrorism’s unique effect on society and government makes it particularly damaging to social cohesion within a democracy. For terrorism is an exercise in the negation of politics—in so far as violence for political, religious or ideological purposes within a constitutional democracy and society simply cannot be tolerated. It represents an unacceptable challenge to the lawful monopoly on violence by the democratic state. All the other ills (including the terrible harms visited on people or the population) are important but secondary to this point.