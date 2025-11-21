OUR PICKS Coast Guard No Longer Refers to Swastikas as “Potentially Divisive” | The Pentagon Can’t Trust GPS Anymore | AI-Powered Espionage Will Favor China, and more

Published 21 November 2025

Coast Guard Reverses Course on Policy to Call Swastikas and Nooses “Potentially Divisive” (Konstantin Toropin, Lisa Mascaro, and Susan Haigh, AP)

Less than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of all the hazing, bullying and harassment definitions across the military, arguing that the policies were “overly broad” and they were “jeopardizing combat readiness, mission accomplishment, and trust in the organization,” it was publicly revealed on Wednesday that the Coast Guard was planning to change its policy on displaying hate symbols like swastikas and nooses by changing the definition of these symbols from “hate symbols” to “potentially divisive symbols.”

Within hours of the Washington Post’s revelations of the Coast Guard’s plan, and in response to public outcry, the Cost Guard announced it was cancelling the planned change and that the old policy, keeping the older definition of what are hate symbols, will be kept.

The CDC’s Website Is Anti-Vaccine Now (Tom Bartlett, The Atlantic)

The agency’s revamped vaccine-safety page enshrines Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s fringe beliefs as government guidance.

The Pentagon Can’t Trust GPS Anymore. Is Quantum Physics the Answer? (Mike Cherney, Wall Street Journal)

For the U.S. and its allies, finding new ways to navigate is crucial. In the Ukraine war, Russia is jamming and spoofing—blocking and faking signals—so frequently that satellite navigation isn’t dependable. Other potential adversaries, including China and North Korea, possess similar capabilities. GPS spoofing by militaries has become a civilian hazard as well, presenting a risk to commercial aircraft. The problem with GPS is the signals are typically weak, making them easy to block. The U.S. has been rolling out a new, more powerful GPS signal for the military called M-code that is more resilient to jamming, but there has been a holdup in getting funding for the receivers needed to use it.

NSO Seeks to Overturn WhatsApp Case, Saying It Is “Catastrophic” for the Spyware Maker (Suzanne Smalley, The Record)

The NSO Group filed an appeal aimed at overturning a judge’s ruling that it must stop targeting the WhatsApp platform with its spyware. On October 17, Northern California federal judge Phyllis Hamilton issued the order, determining that NSO improperly leveraged WhatsApp infrastructure to target 1,400 of the Meta-owned messaging platform’s users with its zero-click Pegasus spyware. In a court filing ahead of the ruling, NSO told the judge that blocking it from targeting WhatsApp infrastructure to implant its spyware could “put NSO’s entire enterprise at risk” and “force NSO out of business.”

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Is Exposing a Civil War Among U.S. Republicans: “We Look Like Clowns” (J. Oliver Conroy, Guardian)

Tucker Carlson’s interview with the activist revealed the mainstream right is being flooded by extremism –and it’s now impossible to contain

Dem Lawmakers Launch PAC to Fight Antisemitism within the Party (Gabby Deutch, Jewish Insiders)

Reps. Greg Landsman, Laura Friedman and Ted Lieu will be chairing the Alliance Against Antisemitism, which will back Dem candidates with strong records against anti-Jewish hate

Anonymous Website Offers $100,000 to Kill Top Israeli Research Academics (Times of Israel)

An anonymous anti-Israel website was discovered on Friday to be offering payments of up to $100,000 for the execution of senior Israeli academics whom it accused of being complicit in Israel’s war in Gaza. The English-language site, The Punishment for Justice Movement, appeared to have been taken down by Friday afternoon, hours after garnering significant media attention.

TikTok Announces New Partnerships to Tackle Extremist Content (Andrew Hutchinson, Social Media Today)

TikTok has announced some new measures in its efforts to combat hate speech and violent extremism in its app, with the platform establishing a new partnership with Violence Prevention Network, which is an organization dedicated to stopping violent extremism, while it’s also joined the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), in order to implement enhanced approaches to removing extremist content.

AI-Powered Espionage Will Favor China (Tom Uren, Lawfare)

Last week, Anthropic revealed a real-world, artificial intelligence (AI)-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign. There’s a real speed and scale benefit here for malicious actors that care more about hacking everything than flying under the radar. Western governments, however, will likely stick to the tried and tested method of “slowly, slowly, catchy monkey.”

Red Hands in Paris: A Small Act of Vandalism in a Big Russian Strategy (Clément Renault, War on the Rocks)

Russian influence operations aren’t always sophisticated. But they don’t have to be to do real damage.