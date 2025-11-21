WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Devastating Plan for Ukraine | Israel May Not Be Popular, But Its Weapons Are | Nigeria Is Turning into a U.S.-China Battleground, and more

Published 21 November 2025

· Trump’s Devastating Plan for Ukraine · Israel May Not Be Popular, But Its Weapons Are · China’s AI University Beats Out Harvard, MIT in Race for Patents · Cuba Is Heading for Disaster, Unless Its Regime Changes Drastically · How Will Japan’s Defenses Evolve Under Its Hawkish New Leader? · Nigeria Is Turning into a U.S.-China Battleground · Trump Deals a Blow to Bosnia · Former Reform U.K. Politician Sent to Prison for Taking Pro-Russia Bribes · U.S. Rare Earth Ambitions Center on Malaysia. But China’s Already There. · French Antisemitism Being Stoked By Far-Left, Minister Tells Mayors Conference · French Antisemitism Being Stoked By Far-Left, Minister Tells Mayors Conference

Trump’s Devastating Plan for Ukraine (Phillips Payson O’Brien, The Atlantic)

The White House is giving Putin permission to try again.

Israel May Not Be Popular, But Its Weapons Are (Economist)

Sales to some Arab states made up 12% of all defense exports in 2024.

China’s AI University Beats Out Harvard, MIT in Race for Patents (Saritha Rai, Bloomberg)

Tsinghua University has educated the country’s top science and engineering students for decades. Now, it’s at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Cuba Is Heading for Disaster, Unless Its Regime Changes Drastically (Economist)

An upheaval beckons in an increasingly miserable country.

How Will Japan’s Defenses Evolve Under Its Hawkish New Leader? (Economist)

Takaichi Sanae wants bigger budgets, better spooks and a stronger arms industry.

Nigeria Is Turning into a U.S.-China Battleground (Patrick Egwu, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s threats leave Nigerians worried about superpower intentions.

Trump Deals a Blow to Bosnia (Elmira Bayrasli, Foreign Policy)

Lifting sanctions on Milorad Dodik is a win for Putin and instability at Europe’s expense.

Former Reform U.K. Politician Sent to Prison for Taking Pro-Russia Bribes (Lizzie Dearden, New York Times)

Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10 and a half years on Friday after admitting he was paid to make pro-Russian speeches in the European Parliament.

The case comes amid heightened concerns over Russian sabotage and espionage in Britain, following the imprisonment of a group who set fire to a Ukrainian-owned London warehouse on the orders of Russian intelligence, and a network paid to spy on journalists and critics of the Russian government.

U.S. Rare Earth Ambitions Center on Malaysia. But China’s Already There. (Rebecca Tan and Christian Shepherd, Washington Post)

In the most promising option for a rare earths refining hub outside China, Beijing’s influence still looms large.

French Antisemitism Being Stoked By Far-Left, Minister Tells Mayors Conference (Zev Stub, Times of Israel)

Antisemitism is being weaponized in France by members of the far-left for political purposes, a French minister tells a delegation of mayors from across Europe.