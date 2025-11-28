OUR PICKS A Terrible and Avoidable Tragedy in D.C. | People Are Underestimating America’s Groyper Problem | Could “A House of Dynamite” Spark a Public Rethink of Nuclear Risk?, and more

Published 28 November 2025

· Trump to “Permanently Pause” Migration from “Third World Countries” · A Terrible and Avoidable Tragedy in D.C. · Could “A House of Dynamite” Spark a Public Rethink of Nuclear Risk? · Donald Trump’s Revenge Agenda Is Not Going Well · Trump’s Retribution Push Has Expanded Even as It Hits Legal Barriers · Mark Kelly Is Being Investigated for Telling the Truth · U.S. Nuclear Arms Chief Warns Against Leaks of Secret Information · People Are Underestimating America’s Groyper Problem · Times Analysis Finds Errors in Trump’s Supreme Court Filing That Calls for National Guard in Chicago · New York Moves Forward with a Brooklyn Flood Protection Plan That Falls Short of Other City Projects

Trump to “Permanently Pause” Migration from “Third World Countries” (Chanel Zagon, The Telegraph)

Donald Trump said the United States would suspend migration from what he called “third world countries,” a day after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died and Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically injured in the ambush-style shooting just yards from the White House on Wednesday.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover,” Mr. Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening.

Mr. Trump did not identify any countries by name or explain what he meant by “third world countries.”

A Terrible and Avoidable Tragedy in D.C. (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic).

Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s exact motives are still unknown; he worked for the CIA during the Afghan War. Trump offered a predictable response to the shooting: pausing immigration for anyone from Afghanistan, a move that conveniently ignored how Lakanwal had gotten to the United States. He came as part of Operation Allies Welcome, admitted for his assistance to U.S. troops, and was reportedly granted asylum status after vetting by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Trump yesterday also ordered additional troops to D.C., on the theory that more troops are always better than fewer ones, but more troops is not the answer. The National Guard has been deployed as part of the White House’s political attacks on cities run by Democrats, and the Guard members are vulnerable because politics is not a military mission. The military spends a lot of time thinking about “readiness”: the need for troops to be trained and prepared for what may be asked of them, and for them to be protected while doing it. The problem of mission readiness does not get solved by deploying more soldiers. It gets solved by having a clear mission.

The National Guard is stranded somewhere on this battlefield of partisan politics. They are not ready for this arena, and we should never have asked them to be.

Could “A House of Dynamite” Spark a Public Rethink of Nuclear Risk? (Blake Narendra, Just Security)

There’s no shortage of opportunities to reduce the chances that a war game –or the plot of “Dynamite” –is never played out in real-time.