TERRORISM What Can Be Done About Hamas Fighters?

By Brian Michael Jenkins

Published 28 November 2025

Peace is a prerequisite to the ambitious economic development plans that could transform Gaza. Securing that peace, however, requires addressing the future role of Hamas’s fighters.

In a recent RAND essay on the challenges of implementing Phase II of the Gaza Peace Plan, I warned that while demobilizing Hamas was desirable, it could create new dangers. Could Hamas veterans instead be paid and trained to return to their roots as a spiritual and social movement to perform tasks that contribute to reconstruction?

This drew comments from readers who doubted that Hamas could make such a transformation. Their skepticism is understandable—I share it. In the current circumstances, all of the options have major drawbacks, although some might be worth further exploration as negotiations proceed or come to an impasse.

Demobilization

There is no indication that Hamas will voluntarily demobilize. Demobilization could be forced by defunding. Qatar, which provides Hamas with financial support, might be persuaded to stop subsidizing Hamas fighters, thereby forcing a reduction in their ranks. Iran’s support will be harder to stop.

However, untethered Hamas fighters, facing sudden loss of livelihood, psychologically unable to return to normal civilian life, could pose new security problems if they turn into marauding gangs engaged in looting, kidnapping, and extortion.

Indefinite Custody

This option is a nonstarter. Hamas did not surrender. Few of its fighters are prisoners. Most of those captured during the conflict have been released. Capturing Hamas fighters now would require the renewal of military operations—a hard fight to the end.

Theoretically, individual fighters could be arrested. The peace plan states that “Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.” Presumably, if they do not turn in their arms, they could face arrest and incarceration. The plan gives the International Stabilization Force (ISF) the responsibility for disarming and demobilizing Hamas, and therefore for dealing with noncompliant fighters. It is not clear that countries that may participate in the ISF are willing to assume this responsibility.