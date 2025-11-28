WORLD ROUNDUP What China Will Dominate Next | Colombia’s Armed Groups and Their Deadly Drones | The Nile Water Dispute Threatens Counter-Terrorism Efforts, and more

· What China Will Dominate Next · “Imperial Israel” in the New Middle East · Colombia’s Armed Groups Are Experimenting with Deadly Drones · The United States Is Moving Through the Stages of Grief Over China’s Rise · America’s Oldest Ally in Asia Is Drawing Closer to China · Can Chinese Authoritarianism Stay Smart? · The Changing Shape of Chinese Aid to Africa · How the Nile Water Dispute Threatens Counter-Terrorism Efforts

What China Will Dominate Next (Economist)

The country’s high-speed innovation holds lessons for the world.

“Imperial Israel” in the New Middle East (Roger Cohen, New York Times)

Almost daily Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, including the killing this week in Beirut of one of the militant group’s top commanders, punctuate a fraying peace. Lebanon exists in a gray zone between war and peace, which could also be the fate of Gaza as Hamas resists disarming and Israel strikes selected targets.

In effect, the war that spilled into Lebanon after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel has slowed but never stopped.

Colombia’s Armed Groups Are Experimenting with Deadly Drones (Economist)

Drone warfare is becoming Latin America’s latest criminal innovation.

The United States Is Moving Through the Stages of Grief Over China’s Rise (Robert A. Manning, Foreign Policy)

The Trump-Xi agreement may be a sign the U.S. position is shifting.

America’s Oldest Ally in Asia Is Drawing Closer to China (Economist)

Thailand increasingly depends on its bigger neighbor for trade and security.

Can Chinese Authoritarianism Stay Smart? (Jennifer Lind, Foreign Policy)

Beijing’s continued economic growth depends on a fragile balance of control and freedom.

The Changing Shape of Chinese Aid to Africa (Economist)

As Western countries cut support, China is unlikely to fill the gap.

How the Nile Water Dispute Threatens Counter-Terrorism Efforts (Daniel Swift and Susan Soh, National Interest)

Egypt and Sudan are unwittingly playing into the hands of the Horn of Africa’s most dangerous terrorist group: al-Shabaab.