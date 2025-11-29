WORLD ROUNDUP The Subsea Sputnik Moment | The Muslim Brotherhood’s Role in Sudan’s Civil War | Questions, Lessons, and Warnings for the Aftermath of a Post-Maduro Venezuela, and more

Published 29 November 2025

· Donald Trump’s “Peacemaking” Method: Side with the Bully · Trump Announces Pardon for Honduran Ex-President Convicted in Drug Case · Thinking the Thinkable on an AI Market Correction · The Subsea Sputnik Moment · As Trump Presses for a Post-Maduro Venezuela: Questions, Lessons, and Warnings for the Aftermath · The Muslim Brotherhood’s Role in Sudan’s Civil War

Donald Trump’s “Peacemaking” Method: Side with the Bully (Paul R. Pillar, National Interest)

The Trump administration’s flurry of shoddy “peace deals” is built on an unstable foundation.

Trump Announces Pardon for Honduran Ex-President Convicted in Drug Case (Annie Correal, Jeff Ernst, Shawn McCreesh, and David C. Adams, New York Times)

Juan Orlando Hernández was accused of receiving millions in bribes and partnering with cocaine traffickers. He was convicted in Manhattan in 2024 and sentenced to 45 years in prison. The pardon comes amid U.S. strikes on alleged cartel vessels in the Carribean.

Thinking the Thinkable on an AI Market Correction (Joseph Webster, War on the Rocks)

You’re not hallucinating: AI “bubble” discourse is everywhere. Whether you’re looking at Google Trends, reading the paper of record, listening to subject matter experts, or braving the Washington cocktail circuit, there’s a growing belief that AI will face some sort of market correction. Given AI’s strategic capabilities and the stakes of the technological competition with China, a potential market correction and its implications deserve scrutiny.

While a “bubble” is not inevitable — or perhaps even likely — it is a real possibility. In the event of a market correction, powerful interests will intensify their calls for loosening key technology export controls and even offering concessions on Taiwan to Beijing. These measures would provide only ephemeral benefits at the cost of severely damaging long-term U.S. strategic and commercial interests. Bipartisan members of Congress must guard against short-sighted actions. The first priority should be to pass the Guaranteeing Access and Innovation for National Artificial Intelligence Act, which would prioritize American access to cutting-edge AI chips. Additionally, members of both parties should establish a statutory floor for export controls on China-bound AI chips, so that any substantial loosening requires explicit congressional approval. Finally, Congress should further institutionalize support for Taiwan.

The Subsea Sputnik Moment (Kevin Frazier, Lawfare)

China’s XLUUV exposes decades of policy negligence, demanding Congress reject bureaucratic inertia and secure the undersea cable system.

As Trump Presses for a Post-Maduro Venezuela: Questions, Lessons, and Warnings for the Aftermath (Peter J. Quaranto and Tyler Jess Thompson, Just Security)

With 15,000 troops and an armada of military vessels arrayed in the Caribbean and a new terrorist designation lodged last week, the United States may be on the brink of launching strikes against Venezuela to overthrow the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. Covert action to that end may already have begun, based on comments by President Donald Trump and news reports last month. There continues to be important analysis on the shaky legal basis for such military action, including even the current show and threat of force. The International Crisis Group and others have laid out the potential dangers and risks for any military operation. In Foreign Affairs, Alexander Downes and Lindsey O’Rourke explain why there is good reason to doubt attempts at regime change will succeed. As they point out, such operations fail more often than not.

But what if the United States does succeed in ousting Maduro? There are many possible scenarios for what comes next if Maduro flees, is overthrown, or otherwise loses power. All of them are complicated and dangerous. This line in the New York Times’ recent reporting was not a good sign: “[U.S.] Aides say that far more planning has gone into striking at the Maduro government than on what it would take to govern Venezuela should the operations succeed.” And Politico reported the distinctly vague comment from one U.S. official: “We have the concepts of a plan.”

The failure to prepare for and pivot to effective stabilization in the aftermath of military operations haunted U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam. Failed efforts at stabilization after a major political transition have proven costly in Haiti, Libya, South Sudan, and many other contexts. U.S. special inspectors general monitoring reconstruction efforts have widely documented these challenges, and they were reaffirmed in the Stabilization Assistance Review completed under the previous Trump administration. These reviews found U.S. efforts were consistently limited by lack of strategic clarity, poor interagency coordination, and failure to apply evidence-based lessons systematically — all issues that will be made worse by the recent dismantling of agencies and bureaus tasked with these roles. It appears the U.S. government may be headed toward repeating the same mistakes.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Role in Sudan’s Civil War (Ed Husain, National Interest)

The Islamist group and its ideology have long been a stumbling block for Sudan’s stability and development.