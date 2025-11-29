OUR PICKS Washington Is Losing the AI Race No One Is Tracking | Insuring against Catastrophic Risk | Counter-UAS Collaboration, and more

Published 29 November 2025

· How Washington Is Losing the AI Race No One Is Tracking · DeepSeek and Musk’s Grok Both Toe the Party Line · Insuring against Catastrophic Risk · Dozens of Federal Agencies Initiate Counter-UAS Collaboration · Florida Man Discussed Livestreaming Neo-Nazi Terror Attack Before Being Busted by the Feds · German “Hammer Gang” Trial for Seven Accused of Extreme-Left Violence · The Real AI Threat Is Algorithms That “Enrage to Engage” · Neo-Nazi’s Online Stunts Expose the Dangers Lurking for Kids on Roulette-Style Video Chats

DeepSeek and Musk’s Grok Both Toe the Party Line (Tom Uren, Lawfare))

The Chinese-made DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model produces more insecure code when prompts mention subjects considered sensitive to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to recent research from Crowdstrike.

The key point to remember is that imposing an ideology on models produces unexpected results. Just look at Grok and its insistence that Elon Musk is fitter than LeBron James and better at resurrection than Jesus Christ. It’s hilarious, but also makes you wonder about the validity of answers that cut against Musk’s interests.

Insuring against Catastrophic Risk (Mark J. Warshawsky, National Affairs)

Insurance exists to protect against risk, but its traditional tools are not well suited to the worst kinds of catastrophes. When it comes to major natural disasters, we need new tools —including public-private partnerships and better risk pooling —to protect Americans without distorting markets or encouraging recklessness.

Dozens of Federal Agencies Initiate Counter-UAS Collaboration (C. Todd Lopez, Pentagon News)

Over 180 experts from the Department of Defense and other agencies in the federal government met earlier this week for a summit to begin a planned three-year effort to deliver counter-small unmanned aircraft system capabilities to warfighters and keep the skies over America safe from dangerous drones.

Florida Man Discussed Livestreaming Neo-Nazi Terror Attack Before Being Busted by the Feds (Justin Rohrlich, Independent)

A 20-year-old Florida man using the online handle “Devilwaffen999” discussed the idea of torturing non-white children, sexually assaulting a man with an electrified baton, and provided bomb-making instructions to associates in a neo-Nazi group chat that the members didn’t realize was under surveillance by the feds, according to court filings reviewed by The Independent.

German “Hammer Gang” Trial for Seven Accused of Extreme-Left Violence (Bethany Bell, BBC)

Seven people have gone on trial in Dresden, eastern Germany, charged with being members or supporters of a militant, criminal left-wing extremist group, Antifa Ost - also known as the “hammer gang”. Earlier this month the United States designated Antifa Ost as a terrorist organization, along with several other far-left European groups.

The Real AI Threat Is Algorithms That “Enrage to Engage” (Eric Schwartzman, Fast Company)

Media personalities and online influencers who sow social division for a living, blame the rise of assassination culture on Antifa and MAGA. Meanwhile, tech CEOs gin up fears of an AI apocalypse. But they’re both smokescreens hiding a bigger problem. Algorithms decide what we see, and in trying to win their approval, we’re changing how we behave. Increasingly, that behavior is violent. The radicalization of young men on social networks isn’t new. But modern algorithms are accelerating it.

Neo-Nazi’s Online Stunts Expose the Dangers Lurking for Kids on Roulette-Style Video Chats (Phil Williams, News Channel Nashville)

If you had trouble processing shocking video showing how a Hitler-loving, Jew-hating character targets innocent children online, Lauren Martin wants you to know you’re not alone. That video, showing neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo interacting with kids, was first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates. “I had a very visceral reaction to it,”Lauren Martin, a licensed counselor, said. “I was shocked but also not shocked—because anything is possible in this season. And my brain just immediately went to: How is this able to continue?”