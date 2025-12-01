Common-Sense Notes // By Idris B. Odunewu Fool Me Once… You Can’t Get Fooled Again: America Has Seen This Move Before

Published 1 December 2025

If drug trafficking truly threatens American communities, the solution lies in intelligence cooperation, economic pressure, cross border law enforcement, and deep regional diplomacy, not in hammer-fist militarism.

In 2002, President George W. Bush tried to recite an old proverb: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” What emerged instead was: “Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again” (see video).

There is a uniquely American genius in Bush’s famously mangled proverb. Sure, it was a stumble, but it captured something deeper than the original adage. Americans can be persuaded, even misled, but there comes a point when the national instinct kicks in and says: Enough. We’ve seen how this movie ends. And as the drums begin beating along the Caribbean again, U.S. destroyers prowling offshore, administration officials rolling out ominous briefings about “narco terror” networks, and hints of strikes inside Venezuelan territory, those drums sound eerily familiar. Too familiar.

The claim this time? Nicolás Maduro’s government is not just corrupt or authoritarian, but a direct threat to the United States through drug trafficking. It’s the same template we’ve seen in previous eras: take a foreign government that Washington already dislikes, amplify a real but limited problem, declare that problem an existential threat, and then frame military action as not only justified but morally necessary. Americans have watched this logic take us from Southeast Asia to the Persian Gulf. They know the phrases by heart: imminent danger, rogue regime, national security imperative. The scriptwriters change, but the script doesn’t.

We’ve Been Told This Story Before

The Iraq War remains the prime example. Faulty intelligence. Shifting rationales. “Mushroom clouds.” The promise of a quick, clean mission that metastasized into a decade long occupation. It was sold as a war of necessity, only for Americans to learn the necessity had been invented.

But the pattern predates Iraq. Ask anyone who lived through the Vietnam era how “limited military support” turned into an ocean of blood. The Gulf of Tonkin “incident,” which provided the legal pretext for escalation, was murky at best, later contradicted by declassified intelligence. But it was enough to set in motion one of the most tragic foreign policy spirals in American history.