WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Is Wondering if America Is Still on Its Side | Who Could Shield Taiwan from China? A New Answer Is Emerging | How China Is Using AI to Extend Censorship and Surveillance, and more

Published 1 December 2025

Israel Is Wondering if America Is Still on Its Side (Anchal Vohra, Foreign Policy)

Shifts in U.S. policy and public support have Israelis searching for answers.

The Rare Earth Metal Driving Tensions Between the US and China (Lorenzo Lamperti, Wired)

Yttrium plays a critical role in everything from aircraft engines to semiconductors. China controls the vast majority of the market—and that’s not changing anytime soon.

The TV Show That Divided Taiwan (Bethany Allen, Foreign Policy)

Even imagining a potential Chinese invasion of the island has become a political act.

Lawmakers Suggest Follow-Up Boat Strike Could Be a War Crime (Michael Gold, New York Times)

Top Republicans have joined Democrats in demanding answers about the escalating military campaign the Trump administration says is aimed at targeting drug traffickers.

Who Could Shield Taiwan from China? A New Answer Is Emerging. (Ely Ratner and Randall Schriver, Washington Post)

The island is making leaps in military spending and acting with greater focus than ever before.

How China Is Using AI to Extend Censorship and Surveillance (Katrina Northrop, Washington Post)

China is expanding the use of AI throughout its criminal justice system and developing tools to deepen its monitoring of ethnic minorities, a new report finds.