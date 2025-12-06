OUR PICKS A Few Bad Men | The Undermining of the C.D.C. | The Drive to Establish Domestic HALEU Supply Chains is a Gambit, and more

Published 5 December 2025

Trump Is Taking 3 Steps Backward in the AI Race (Arati Prabhakar and Asad Ramzanali, Politico)

The administration needs to shift focus away from providing chips and datacenters to the world’s richest companies.

How a Major DOE Report Hides the Whole Truth on Climate Change (Benjamin Storrow, Chelsea Harvey, Scott Waldman, and Paula Friedrich, Politico)

The Trump administration recruited five marginalized researchers to challenge the international consensus on global warming. Here’s how it went wrong.

The Undermining of the C.D.C. (Dhruv Khullar, New Yorker)

The Department of Health and Human Services maintains that it is hewing to “gold standard, evidence-based science”—doublespeak that might unsettle Orwell.

A Few Bad Men (Nick Catoggio, The Dispatch)

How do you deter war crimes in postliberal America?

Will Congress Rein in Pete Hegseth and His Boat-Bombing Campaign? (Economist)

A deadly strike raises stark questions about America’s anti-drug war.

Is IMEC Worth the Cost? (Alireza Ahmadi, National Interest)

The growth of “strategic” trade corridors, along with billion-dollar investments, rests on uncertain economic foundations.

The Drive to Establish Domestic HALEU Supply Chains is a Gambit (Stella Kim, National Interest)

The United States is working to break Russia’s HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) monopoly in order to ensure domestic energy security.