TARGETING SCIENCE EPA’s Climate Science Erasure

Published 9 December 2025

The EPA has removed scientific data and climate change information from the agency’s webpages, including all references to the contribution of human activities to climate change. The EPA also removed critical research evaluating the risks that climate change poses to the health of Americans, and to the impact of global warming on the U.S. economy through the intensification of natural disasters such as droughts, extreme precipitation, and wildfires.

Below is a statement by Dr. Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

“EPA is trying to bury the evidence on human-caused climate change, but it cannot change the reality of climate science or the harsh toll climate impacts are taking on people’s lives. Deleting and distorting this scientific information only serves to give a free pass to fossil fuel polluters who are raking in profits even as communities reel from extreme heatwaves, record-breaking floods, intensified storms and catastrophic wildfires. This isn’t just about data on a website; it’s an attack on independent science and scientific integrity.

“Administrator Zeldin has fully abdicated EPA’s responsibility to protect our health and the environment by tearing down science-based pollution standards. Up next: the likely overturning of the Endangerment Finding, a legal and scientific foundation for standards to limit the heat-trapping emissions driving climate change and threatening human health. This is all part of the Trump administration’s authoritarian playbook to replace facts with propaganda, to enrich a few while harming the rest of us.”

