Published 9 December 2025

“Members of the medical and scientific community who have long supported an active government role in health issues likely never expected that a controversial figure like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—who has often made unsubstantiated claims about vaccine safety, environmental toxins, and food additives, and has fueled public fears leading to a drop in childhood vaccination rates—would become the leader of the country’s public health system.”

— Jeffrey A. Singer, “Breaking the Government’s Grip on Medical Debate,” CATO Institute