CYBERSECURITY University of Central Florida’s Tinley Park MHC secures top spot at the 2025 DOE CyberForce Competition

Published 9 December 2025

The University of Central Florida’s Tinley Park MHC proved victorious in DOE’s CyberForce Competition, valiantly defending a simulated cyberattack on an offshore oil rig’s control system. The competition challenges students to solve real-world cybersecurity problems, focusing on protecting the nation’s energy systems.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) and DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the winners of the eleventh CyberForce Competition held on Nov. 15 in Tinley Park, Illinois. At the end of the competition, Tinley Park MHC from the University of Central Florida defeated 93 teams from 73 universities to claim first place.

· First Place – University of Central Florida – Tinley Park MHC

· Second Place – The University of Texas at San Antonio – The Roadrunners

· Third Place – Tennessee Tech University – CyberEagles

This year’s participants faced a simulated cyberattack on an offshore oil rig’s control system. Their mission: contain the threat, prevent disruptions and ensure the safety of both the crew and the equipment while keeping the rig operational. This annual event challenges college students to solve real-world cybersecurity problems, focusing on protecting the nation’s energy systems.

“I want to personally congratulate Tinley Park MHC from the University of Central Florida on their accomplishment,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Acting Under Secretary of Energy and CESER Director. ​“Offshore oil rigs play a critical role in the global energy landscape. This year’s scenario helped prepare the next generation of cyber defenders to secure and strengthen our strategic fuel reserves. By investing in tomorrow’s experts, we’re cultivating the talent that will safeguard our energy future and fortify our nation’s infrastructure.”