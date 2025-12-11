NUCLEAR SAFETY Protecting Next-Gen Reactors

By Sarah Lusk

Published 11 December 2025

As the United States accelerates deployment of advanced and small modular reactors (A/SMRs), the nuclear energy sector is embracing a digital future. While digital systems provide operators with big benefits, they can also create vulnerabilities that enable criminals to access critical infrastructure.

As the United States accelerates deployment of advanced and small modular reactors (A/SMRs), the nuclear energy sector is embracing a digital future. While digital systems provide operators with big benefits, they can also create vulnerabilities that enable criminals to access critical infrastructure.

To protect the next generation of reactors, cybersecurity has become a critical pillar of trust, safety and resilient operations.

“Cybersecurity can’t be an afterthought — it needs to be discussed and implemented now,” said J’Tia Hart, the Nuclear Nonproliferation division director at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

On Aug. 19, INL’s nuclear cybersecurity team hosted the A/SMR Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience Summit in Salt Lake City, bringing together key industry leaders — including Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Curtiss Wright and Hitachi Energy.

The summit focused on shaping cybersecurity frameworks, tools and best practices that ensure secure design, operation and supply chain integrity.

Resilience by Design

Nuclear energy companies are designing next-generation reactors with fully integrated digital systems that enable more automated operations. Incorporating system resilience at the start allows these digital systems to anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks or disruptions while maintaining critical functions. The Department of Energy’s Cyber-Informed Engineering (CIE) program embeds cybersecurity principles into the engineering life cycle of A/SMRs and other digital systems.

“We’re really trying to have industry take a comprehensive look at security now — not bolt it on later,” said Hart.

CIE benefits reactor developers and utilities beyond cybersecurity, said Virginia Wright, the Cyber-Informed Engineering program manager at INL. “Adopting CIE is a competitive advantage for SMR vendors and operators,” Wright said. “CIE shortens the time from design to market, reduces regulatory uncertainty and enhances operational resilience.”

CIE offers a novel and efficient pathway for incorporating cybersecurity measures in the design and operation of nuclear energy systems, contributing to the long-term sustainability and security of the energy sector.

Supply Chain Security for A/SMRs

Ensuring the security of physical, digital and service supply chains is a critical operational focus for A/SMR developers. Any disruption within these supply chains can compromise the integrity and security of the operational enterprise. Managing cybersecurity and other risks within A/SMR supply chains involves addressing numerous complexities. INL is working on identifying vulnerabilities, implementing robust security measures and fostering collaboration across the supply chains.