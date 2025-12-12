OUR PICKS The Difficulty of Coding Terrorism | DHS Data Grab Is Putting US Citizens at Risk | Inside the Space Force’s Push for Orbital Missile Killers, and more

Published 11 December 2025

The DHS Data Grab Is Putting US Citizens at Risk (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

As the US government rapidly merges data from across agencies in service of draconian immigration policies, citizens increasingly risk being caught up as well.

Democrats Lambaste Noem, Demand She Resign at Combative Congressional Hearing (Marianne LeVine, Washinton Post)

Noem’s appearance veered into a referendum on her leadership at DHS amid mounting public scrutiny of the department’s hardline immigration enforcement tactics.

Doxers Posing as Cops Are Tricking Big Tech Firms into Sharing People’s Private Data (David Gilbert, Wired)

A spoofed email address and an easily faked document is all it takes for major tech companies to hand over your most personal information.

Warnings Mount in Congress Over Expanded US Wiretap Powers (Dell Cameron, Wired)

Experts tell US lawmakers that a crucial spy program’s safeguards are failing, allowing intel agencies deeper, unconstrained access to Americans’ data.

Kilmar Abrego García Released from ICE Custody (Maria Sacchetti, Jeremy Roebuck and Teo Armus, Washington Post)

A U.S. district judge said the government had “misled” the court last month about his legal options and reasons for detention.

Inside the Space Force’s Push for Orbital Missile Killers (Stavros Atlamazoglou, National Interest)

The development of these weapon systems has a clear goal: deter and, if necessary, defeat US adversaries in space, particularly China.

The Difficulty of Coding Terrorism (Daniel Byman and Riley McCabe, Lawfare)

Terrorism researchers must recognize ambiguities in inclusion, coding, and analysis as they use data to inform policy.