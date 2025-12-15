BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK Bondi Terror: Attack Reinforces the Need for Security Frameworks That Manage Risk

By John Coyne and James Corera

Published 15 December 2025

The terror attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday should be understood not only as an act of violence but as a stress test of Australia’s security, social and policy systems. The more consequential question is what this event reveals about the community assumptions that have quietly taken hold—and what follows if those assumptions are left unchallenged.

The immediate danger has passed. The more consequential question is what this event reveals about the community assumptions that have quietly taken hold—and what follows if those assumptions are left unchallenged.

For many Australians, the violence collided with a deeply held belief: that the terror years were behind us, that the period that had justified nearly 25 years of counterterrorism legislation, regulatory oversight, intelligence reform and expanded police powers had closed. While official threat assessments have consistently warned that violence remains probable, public sentiment has arguably drifted towards the view that these frameworks were relics of a different time.

Bondi Beach exposes the fragility of that belief.

Australia’s National Terrorism Threat Level did not change overnight. It remains at ‘Probable’. Over time, the absence of large-scale attacks has fostered an impression for some that the risk has dissipated rather than evolved. In that environment, counterterrorism laws increasingly came to be viewed for some not as risk-management tools, but as constraints—excessive, outdated or no longer proportionate.

That complacency is itself a strategic vulnerability.

Director-General of Security Mike Burgess’s 2025 threat assessment reinforced precisely this point. It reiterated that it would be a mistake to look at contemporary terrorism through a lens made when Islamic State or al-Qaeda had been at their height. You’d get the wrong picture, we were told. Now, attacks are most likely to manifest through small-scale, unpredictable acts by individuals or micro-networks, often accelerated—in days and weeks rather than months and years. Burgess warned that the face, form and motivations of terrorism were now more diverse and complicated.

This means the absence of mass-casualty attacks should not be mistaken for the absence of threat. Rather, the threat is changing—and should be expected to continue to do so.

As ASPI analysts have similarly argued, modern terrorism and violent extremism do not always conform neatly to past templates. Contemporary attacks are frequently carried out by lone actors motivated by grievance, fixation or notoriety, operating at the blurred edges of terrorism, extremism and criminal violence. They exploit openness, speed and visibility. They are difficult to detect and impossible to prevent entirely.