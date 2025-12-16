COMMON-SENSE NOTES // By Idris B. Odunewu Diversity as National Security: Why Retreating from DEI Risks Repeating Pre-9/11 Failures

Published 15 December 2025

One of often overlooked lessons of the 9/11 intelligence failure is that diversity — linguistic, cultural, experiential — was not simply a “nice to have” in intelligence work. It was essential infrastructure. The absence of diversity in America’s national security workforce thus represented more than a demographic imbalance; it represented a structural blind spot.

In the years following the September 11, 2001 attacks, a painful truth became unavoidable: the United States intelligence community entered the twenty-first century understaffed, undertrained, and culturally unprepared for the threats that ultimately materialized. Numerous post-incident investigations, including the 9/11 Commission Report, pointed to systemic shortfalls in language capacity, cultural expertise, and information-sharing structures. In simple terms, the nation’s security architecture had been built for Cold War challenges, not for a world defined by networked terrorist organizations, decentralized threats, and ideologically diverse adversaries.

One of the most overlooked findings of that era is that diversity — linguistic, cultural, experiential — was not simply a “nice to have” in intelligence work. It was essential infrastructure. Agencies lacked intelligence officers fluent in Arabic, Pashto, Dari, and other critical languages. They lacked personnel who understood tribal structures in Afghanistan, political dynamics in Pakistan, socioeconomic grievances across the Middle East, and the emergence of transnational jihadist ideology. They lacked analysts familiar with diaspora communities and field operators who could navigate cultural nuances with credibility and sensitivity.

The absence of diversity in America’s national security workforce represented more than a demographic imbalance; it represented a structural blind spot. When analysts and field officers do not reflect or understand the environments from which threats arise, risk escalates, and opportunities for early detection vanish.

Today, as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives face mounting criticism, it is worth asking whether retreating from those efforts risks recreating the very vulnerabilities that contributed to the failures of the pre-9/11 intelligence system. To ignore that question is to disregard the lessons paid for in lives, treasure, and two decades of war.

This article examines how diversity functions as a strategic asset, how post-9/11 national security reforms relied heavily on inclusive recruitment, and why anti-DEI sentiment threatens to undermine the adaptive capacity of U.S. security institutions. The goal is not to defend DEI as a cultural preference, but to articulate it as a necessary component of twenty-first century threat mitigation.

The Pre-9/11 Intelligence Gap: A Failure of Capacity and Representation

Well before 2001, internal reviews within the intelligence community repeatedly highlighted serious gaps in language and cultural capability. The National Security Act of 1947 and the subsequent creation of the Central Intelligence Agency established frameworks for intelligence collection, but the Cold War’s emphasis on Soviet state-based threats meant the system heavily prioritized signals intelligence, technical surveillance, and geopolitical analysis over linguistic and cultural immersion.