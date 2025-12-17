UNDERSEA INFRSTRUCTURE PTOTECTION UK Unveils New Undersea Warfare Technology to Counter Threat from Russia

Published 16 December 2025

The UK has unveiled work on its groundbreaking Atlantic Bastion program, which will make Britain more secure from Russian undersea threats in the North Atlantic through a transformation of the Royal Navy and its submarine-hunting capabilities.

Britain will be more secure from Russian undersea threats in the North Atlantic through a transformation of the Royal Navy and its submarine-hunting capabilities.

Defense Secretary John Healey visited HM Naval Base Portsmouth to unveil early work on the groundbreaking Atlantic Bastion program, with millions of pounds invested this year in development and testing of innovative anti-submarine sensor technology.

The development of Atlantic Bastion will be set out for the first time today as the Government delivers on the vision of the Strategic Defense Review. Atlantic Bastion places the UK at the forefront of a technological revolution in naval warfare, combining the latest autonomous surface and underwater vessels and cutting-edge digital infrastructure with world-class warships and patrol aircraft.

The world-leading program is in direct response to a resurgence in Russian submarine and underwater activity, including the activities of Russian spy ship Yantar around UK waters, recently exposed by the Defense Secretary. UK Defense Intelligence has identified that Putin is currently modernizing his fleet to target critical undersea cables and pipelines.

Atlantic Bastion will create an advanced hybrid naval force to defend the UK and NATO allies against evolving threats. It will enable the UK to find, track and, if required, act against adversaries with unprecedented effectiveness across vast areas of ocean.

There has been huge appetite from industry, with combined MOD/industry seedcorn investment of £14 million already committed this year to testing and development. 26 firms from the UK and Europe have submitted proposals to develop anti-submarine sensor technology, and 20 companies from big primes to tech SMEs are already showcasing technology demonstrators, with public investment matched by private investment so far at a 4:1 ratio.

The next phase of the development and testing over the coming weeks will see successful companies take forward development work from concept to frontline - with capabilities due to be deployed in the water next year, and further investment to accelerate and expand the program to follow next year.

This Ministry of Defense notes that the rapid development and testing highlights the UK defense industry’s readiness to support the Government’s Hybrid Navy proposal.

Defense Secretary, John Healey MP said:

People should be in no doubt of the new threats facing the UK and our allies under the sea, where adversaries are targeting infrastructure that is so critical to our way of life.