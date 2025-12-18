OUR PICKS: TARGETING SCIENCE American Science Shattered, and more

Published 18 December 2025

· American Science Shattered · Trump Has “Shaken the Hell” Out of the 80-year Research Pact Between the Government and Universities. What Now? · A Threat to Evidence-Based Vaccine Policy and Public Health Security at the FDA · New NIH Policies Make It Easier to End Grants, Ignore Peer Review · I Left the CDC 100 Days Ago. My Worst Fears About the Agency Are Coming True · Pazdur’s Sudden Exit Leaves Just Three Veterans in FDA’s Senior Ranks

American Science Shattered(STAT News)

An eight-decade partnership between universities and the federal government made U.S. science preeminent. It took Trump less than a year to shred that crucial alliance.

Trump Has “Shaken the Hell” Out of the 80-year Research Pact Between the Government and Universities. What Now? (Megan Molteni, Anil Oza, and J. Emory Parker, STAT News)

The American research enterprise has proven to be much more brittle than expected.

A Threat to Evidence-Based Vaccine Policy and Public Health Security at the FDA (Robert M. Califf, M.D., et al., NEJM)

Twelve former commissioners of the FDA express concern that the agency’s recent moves will undermine a regulatory model designed to ensure vaccine safety, effectiveness, and availability.

New NIH Policies Make It Easier to End Grants, Ignore Peer Review (Kristina Fiore, Medpage Today)

November brought yet another round of changes at the NIH — including a new policy that makes it easier to terminate grants, a shift away from its standard process for awarding grants, and the replacement of AIDS research leadership.

I Left the CDC 100 Days Ago. My Worst Fears About the Agency Are Coming True (Dr. Debra Houry, Time Magazine)

One hundred days ago, near the end of August, I left my position as chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alongside two colleagues. We walked out because we could no longer stay silent as scientific integrity was eroded and the nation’s public-health infrastructure was dismantled under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). In that moment, we urged Congress, professional societies, and public-health stakeholders to intervene before irreparable damage was done. I left feeling hopeful.

But today, 100 days later, things have not improved. They have worsened. And Congress has still failed to act.

Pazdur’s Sudden Exit Leaves Just Three Veterans in FDA’s Senior Ranks (Jef Akst, BioSpace)

Nearly 90% of senior leaders who were at the FDA a year ago are no longer with the agency, a BioSpace analysis shows. None remains from the Office of the Commissioner.