WORLD ROUNDUP ISIS Never Really Went Away | Trump’s AI Mineral Hunt Goes Global | Israel Worries as Qatar Eyes F-35 Jets, and more

Published 18 December 2025

Who Can Solve Iran’s Many Problems? Not I, Says the President. (Farnaz Fassihi and Leily Nikounazar, New York Times)

Amid sky-high inflation, water and energy cuts and prospects for a deal with the U. S. dimming, President Masoud Pezeshkian has apparently thrown up his hands.

Trump’s AI Mineral Hunt Goes Global (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The White House’s tech ambitions have intensified its critical minerals scramble.

U.S. Announces Largest-Ever Arms Deal with Taiwan (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

Washington aims to help Taipei outmatch Chinese military capabilities by focusing on asymmetric warfare.

ISIS Never Really Went Away (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic)

Staff writer Graeme Wood reported on the Islamic State for years. He shares his thoughts in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack.

Israel Worries as Qatar Eyes F-35 Jets (Maya Carlin, National Interest)

For more than half a century, the United States has worked to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East. That could change if Qatar gets the F-35 Lightning II.

How India’s Role in US Indo-Pacific Strategy Diminished (Aparna Pande and Vinay Kaura, National Interest)

If New Delhi cannot rely on Washington to balance against China, it will have to seek partnerships elsewhere.