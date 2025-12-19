OUR PICKS More Foreign-Born Americans to be Stripped of Citizenship | ICE Seeks Cyber Upgrade to Better Surveil and Investigate Its Employees | Today’s Schizophrenics Worry About Hacked Phones, Not Spies and Radio Waves, and more

Published 18 December 2025

Trump Administration Aims to Strip More Foreign-Born Americans of Citizenship (Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

An official with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it would prioritize “those who’ve unlawfully obtained U.S. citizenship.”

Hacked Phones and Wi-Fi Surveillance Have Replaced Cold War Spies and Radio Waves in the Delusions of People with Schizophrenia (Alaina Vandervoort Burns, The Conversation)

A young woman starts to become suspicious of her cellphone. She notices it listing Wi-Fi networks she does not recognize, and the photos on her contact cards seem to mysteriously change at random times. One day she tries to make a call and just hears static on the line. She begins to think that someone – or an entire organization – has hacked her phone or placed spyware in it, and she wonders what crime she is being framed for.

Built-in laptop webcams, unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks, targeted ads on search engines and personalized algorithms on social media sites: Most people have come to accept and ignore the quirks and drawbacks of daily contact with the internet and devices such as cellphones and computers. But for people with severe mental illness, new technologies are fertile ground for the start of false ideas that can lead eventually to a break with reality.

Deception and Lies from the White House to Justify a War in Venezuela? Weve Seen this Movie Before in Run-Ups to Wars in Vietnam and Iraq (Betty Medsger, The Conversation)

Are Americans about to be led again into a war based on misrepresentations and lies? It’s happened before, most recently with the wars in Iraq and Vietnam.

As Trump increasingly sounds like he is preparing to go to war against Venezuela, it might be helpful to examine the run-ups to the wars in Iraq and Vietnam – two wars based on lies that led, together, to the deaths of 62,744 Americans.

ICE Seeks Cyber Upgrade to Better Surveil and Investigate Its Employees (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The agency plans to renew a sweeping cybersecurity contract that includes expanded employee monitoring as the government escalates leak investigations and casts internal dissent as a threat.

Border Patrol Bets on Small Drones to Expand US Surveillance Reach (Dell Cameron, Wired)

Federal records show CBP is moving from testing small drones to making them standard surveillance tools, expanding a network that can follow activity in real time and extend well beyond the border.

Coast Guard Policy on Swastikas, Nooses Will Be Revised, Noem Says (Tara Copp and Marianne LeVine, Washington Post)

The announcement follows reports by The Washington Post detailing plans to downgrade the definition of such symbols to “potentially divisive.”