WORLD ROUNDUP China Proved Its Strengths in 2025—and Donald Trump Helped | As U.S. Guns Pour into Canada, the Bodies Pile Up | The Global Threat from ISIS Lives on, and more

Published 22 December 2025

China Proved Its Strengths in 2025—and Donald Trump Helped (Economist)

It was a good year for Xi Jinping.

How the Global Threat from ISIS Lives on, Years After Its Caliphate Fell (Benoit Faucon, Wall Street Journal)

“The online sphere is 100% key to these attacks,” said Hans-Jakob Schindler, the former coordinator of the United Nations Security Council’s panel on Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Triangulation of Hate: Why Canada Is Choosing to Let Antisemitism Grow (Lynne Cohen, C2C)

Canada has seen a troubling rise in anti-Semitism in the last two years. Hatred of Jews is now expressed openly, shamelessly, without restraint – and without consequence for those engaged in it. In part one of a two-part series, Lynne Cohen explains why Canada’s political and civic leaders seem unwilling to call out anti-Semitism or take any meaningful action to stop it. Whether driven by bias, cowardice or cold political calculation, the country’s political class is not just failing Canada’s Jewish population. It is choosing to do so. If the brutal massacre of innocent Jews by Muslim terrorists at Bondi Beach in Australia teaches anything, it’s that allowing anti-Semitism to spread has murderous consequences. Canada should take heed.

As U.S. Guns Pour into Canada, the Bodies Pile Up (Norimitsu Onishi, New York Times)

The proliferation of illegal firearms from the United States has fueled a spike in gun violence in Canada, where most guns used in crimes are smuggled across the border.

“Orwellian Climate of Fear”: How China Cracks Down on Critics in the U.S. (Mark Walker and Alicia Chen, New York Times)

The Chinese government once focused on political dissidents and exiled activists. Now, federal officials say, it is targeting artists in the United States whose creative protests test its tolerance.

France Needs More Than a New Leader. It Needs a New France. (Cole Stangler, New York Times)

In France, it has been a frenzied fall. What comes next matters a great deal. But France needs much deeper change: More than a new prime minister or a new president, it needs a new republic. Nearly two and a half centuries into one of the longest-running democratic experiments on the planet —one that has seen the ideals of liberté, égalitéand fraternitérepeatedly vanquish monarchs, emperors and military strongmen —the country should go back to the drawing board. The time has come for a new form of government in France.

Can Australia Defend Itself Against Jihadist Murderers? (Economist)

The father and son who killed 15 in Sydney may have sought training in the Philippines.