OUR PICKS DOJ Officials Offer Chilling Warnings About Online Network 764 | Losing Sight of America’s Real Terrorist Threat | How the Supreme Court’s Mail-In Ballot Ruling Could Affect Voters, and more

Published 22 December 2025

· In Rare Public Comments, Career DOJ Officials Offer Chilling Warnings About Online Network 764 · FBI Opened Domestic Terrorism Investigations into Anti-ICE Activity Across US · The Left-Wing Terror Group Behind a Plot to Blow Up California · Jewish Groups Condemn Coast Guard for Secret Swastika Policy Change · Foiled LA Terror Plot Highlights “Mishmash” of Beliefs That Can Fuel Violence · Vivek Ramaswamy Calls on Republicans to Reject Groypers in New York Times Op-Ed · Far Right Activist Nick Fuentes Dubs Vivek Ramaswamy “Anchor Baby” Claims He Has “No Right to Be Here” · How the Supreme Court’s Mail-In Ballot Ruling Could Affect Voters · Trump Is Losing Sight of America’s Real Terrorist Threat

In Rare Public Comments, Career DOJ Officials Offer Chilling Warnings About Online Network 764 (Mike Levine, ABC News)

In striking and chilling terms, several career Justice Department officials on Thursday offered dire warnings about the online extremist network “764,” whose young followers around the world use popular social media platforms to target, groom and push vulnerable teens into harming themselves and others.

FBI Opened Domestic Terrorism Investigations into Anti-ICE Activity Across US (Sam Levin, Guardian)

The FBI has launched “criminal and domestic terrorism investigations” into “threats against immigration enforcement activity” in at least 23 regions across the US, according to an internal report shared with the Guardian. The two-page FBI document, dated 14 November, says some of the investigations are related to the “countering domestic terrorism” memo issued by Donald Trump in September.

The Left-Wing Terror Group Behind a Plot to Blow Up California (Susie Coen, The Telegraph)

At around 10am on Dec 12 a group of four Left-wing extremists parked up in California’s Mojave Desert and went to work. As they unloaded their cars, stickers saying “free Palestine” lay scattered on two small trestle tables, along with bags of charcoal powder, sulphur and suspected potassium nitrate. Members of the pro-Palestinian activist group Turtle Island Liberation Front had driven out into the Lucerne Valley to practice making pipe bombs as part of “Operation Midnight Sun”, a New Year’s Eve terror plot to target two US companies, according to a criminal complaint.

Jewish Groups Condemn Coast Guard for Secret Swastika Policy Change (JTA)

After the Washington Post reported last month that the U.S. Coast Guard was reclassifying swastikas and nooses to no longer be considered hate symbols, Jewish leaders voiced their objections. The Coast Guard’s acting commandant, claiming the report was inaccurate, sought to assure them. There would be no change to its categorization of the symbols, Admiral Kevin Lunday told Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner in emails with the head of the Union for Reform Judaism’s Religious Action Center. Lunday also issued a memo giving an explicit directive not to change them.