OUR PICKS AI Use in Terrorist Plots and Attacks Surges in 2025 | U.S. Intelligence Agencies Have Not Aged Well | Why the Supreme Court Is Giving ICE So Much Power, and more

Published 29 December 2025

Jewish Groups Defend European Media Monitors Banned for What State Dept. Calls “Censorship” Andrew Lapin, JTA)

Two major Jewish groups defended a digital hate-speech researcher who has been barred by the Trump administration from entering the country. Representatives for Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs responded after the U.S. State Department restricted the visas of five European digital speech activists. The banned activists include two who helped Jewish college students sue the social network X over the proliferation of antisemitic content on the platform, and another who has advised Jewish federations on social media hygiene. The government made the announcement late Tuesday.

Vance Declines to Draw a Line Against Rising Influence of Antisemitic Figures in Republican Party (Grace Gilson, JTA)

In the latest round of conservative infighting over the mainstreaming of antisemitic figures within the GOP, Vice President JD Vance has once again declined to draw a red line. At the center of the controversy that has roiled the Republican Party is Nick Fuentes, the antisemitic and white nationalist livestreamer who set off a firestorm after he voiced his disdain for “these Zionist Jews” in a friendly interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in October.

MAGA Activist Laura Loomer Says Democrats ‘Were Right’ About Some Conservatives Being Neo-Nazis: ‘It’s Kind of Undeniable’ (Dave Quinn, People)

Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and ally of Donald Trump, said Democrats “were right” about the presence of neo-Nazis within conservative circles, warning that the Republican Party risks future electoral losses if it fails to confront extremism within its ranks.