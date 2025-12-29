WORLD ROUNDUP Why the Sahel’s Violence Is More Than a Local Problem | Critical Minerals’ Breakout Year | Trump’s Lawless Narco-War, and more

Published 29 December 2025

The Reality of the Anti-Semitic Terror Threat Is London Children Doing Lockdown Drills (Elisa Bray, The Telegraph)

Jewish primary schools are having to prepare their pupils for what to do if they face a racist shooter threatening their lives.

Trump’s Lawless Narco-War (Unherd / CATO)

Once upon a time, American conservatives were deeply committed to resisting the expansion of presidential war powers.

China Speeds Up Military-Grade Steel Production by 30%, Could Make More Tanks, Ships (Interesting Engineering)

Armor steel can’t be ramped up overnight, exposing risks when specialized plants shut down.

Is Recent Police Rally Against Jewish Extremist Violence in West Bank Sufficient? – Analysis (Yonah Jeremy Bob, Jerusalem Post)

After three years of increased Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians, is the recent police campaign that started around a month ago finally turning the tide? Of course, the Jewish extremist violence is not taking place in a vacuum.

Why the Sahel’s Violence Is More Than a Local Problem (Jason Warner, C.J. Pine, Lawfare)

Terrorist groups are expanding their reach and affecting U.S. and other countries’ interests.

The Indispensable Adversary: India’s Approach to China (Shantanu Roy-Chaudhury, War on the Rocks)

On a frozen Himalayan ridgeline, Indian and Chinese troops still stare at each other through rifle sights. Thousands of miles away, Indian factories hum along on Chinese parts. Few rivalries in the world look this schizophrenic — or have lasted this long without snapping.

India’s approach to China tests whether asymmetric interdependence gives countries strategic options that more deeply integrated economies lack. India’s import-based exposure with minimal corporate presence in China enables strategies prohibitively costly for other countries, whose firms are embedded in Chinese production networks.

India has shifted from its longstanding policy of separating economic and security issues with China to linking border stability to normal bilateral relations after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. The current approach emphasizes compartmentalization and diversification in engagement with China, while ensuring policies in pursuit of security concerns and economic growth do not impinge upon the other.

Does Anyone Still Want to Help the Uyghurs? (Economist)

Chinese pressure and migration backlashes may result in many being sent back to China.

Critical Minerals’ Breakout Year (Amelia Lester, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s quest for China-free supply chains explained much of his foreign policy in 2025.

Israel Just Recognized Somaliland Independence. The US Should Follow. (Trevor Filseth, Foreign Policy)

Somaliland has been practically independent for three decades—and the Donald Trump administration has much to gain from formally recognizing it.