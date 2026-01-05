CHINA WATCH Trump’s Strikes on Venezuela Will Not Embolden China to Invade Taiwan

By David Sacks

Published 5 January 2026

There are reasons to criticize President Trump’s decision to strike Venezuela; however, giving China a green light to attack Taiwan is not one of them.

President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Venezuela and capture president Nicolás Maduro ignited a flurry of commentary in the United States about what this would mean for China’s ambitions vis-à-vis Taiwan. Some worried that China could invoke Trump’s unilateral actions as a precedent to snatch Taiwan’s president, while others argued that the United States had lost its moral high ground to intervene on Taiwan’s behalf. In reality, Trump’s actions in Venezuela will have little impact on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s calculations.

First, and most fundamentally, China has not refrained from attacking Taiwan because it was waiting for the United States to set a precedent it could follow. Instead, China has not attacked Taiwan because it lacks confidence that it can succeed at an acceptable cost. If China develops a military that it believes can overrun Taiwan and defeat a U.S.-led coalition, then cross-Strait dynamics will fundamentally change. Until that day comes, though, China will continue with its strategy of employing coercion to wear down Taiwan’s people, with the aim of forcing Taiwan to the negotiating table. The U.S. strikes on Venezuela do not change this dynamic.

Second, China understands that U.S. operations in Venezuela do not offer a model for its operations against Taiwan. The U.S. strikes have thus far been confined to removing Venezuela’s leader, with little planning for what comes next. Despite Trump’s statements that the United States would “run” Venezuela, details are sparse. China, however, aims to govern Taiwan indefinitely. To achieve that objective, it would almost surely seek to take out Taiwan’s political and military leadership as part of any full-scale attack. But China has no illusions that this alone would cause Taiwanese society to crumble and lead to unification. Instead, China would need to land hundreds of thousands of troops on the island, conquer cities, and impose martial law on twenty-three million people. Ultimately, China faces a far more daunting task than the one the United States faced in Venezuela, which reinforces deterrence.

Third, while Trump’s actions may have violated international law, China does not believe international law applies to the case of Taiwan. It does not view Taiwan as a sovereign country and its leadership as the legitimate rulers of a country. Instead, Beijing insists that Taiwan is an internal affair, thus giving it nearly unlimited latitude to do what it pleases in the Taiwan Strait.