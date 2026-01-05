COMMON-SENSE NOTES // By Idris B. Odunewu When Conquest Becomes Precedent: Ukraine, Venezuela, Taiwan, and the Collapse of Restraint

Published 5 January 2026

Global security policymakers face a choice. They can treat norms as tools to be used selectively, or as foundations to be defended consistently. The first path offers short term flexibility. The second offers long term stability.

Imagine a world in which the restraints that once governed great power behavior have collapsed under the weight of ambition, fear, and opportunism. In this world, Russia has completed its conquest of Ukraine and consolidated control over its territory. The United States, under President Trump, has launched a direct military invasion of Venezuela and captured its president. China, observing the erosion of restraint and precedent, moves decisively against Taiwan. Meanwhile, voices in Europe ask whether France should simply reassert control in Mali and Burkina Faso to restore order and protect its interests.

This is not a description of current events. It is a thought experiment designed to test the durability of the international order and the logic that underpins it. For global security policymakers, the exercise is not academic. It forces a confrontation with uncomfortable questions about moral authority, the credibility of international law, and whether the world is drifting back toward an era where power alone defines legitimacy.

The Collapse of Moral Authority

Since the end of the Second World War, the international system has rested on a fragile but essential agreement. Borders should not be changed by force. Sovereignty matters. Military power should be constrained by law, norms, and collective institutions. These principles were never perfectly applied, but they formed the backbone of global stability.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represented a direct assault on that framework. Western governments condemned it not only because of strategic interests, but because it violated a core norm. The argument was clear. If territorial conquest is tolerated in Europe, no border anywhere is truly safe.

In the hypothetical scenario where the United States invades Venezuela and captures its president, that argument collapses. Moral authority does not survive selective application. A state cannot credibly condemn aggression while committing it. The result is not simply reputational damage. It is strategic self sabotage.

For decades, the United States has positioned itself as a defender of sovereignty and democratic choice in the Western Hemisphere. An invasion of Venezuela without a clear and universally accepted legal justification would be read globally as confirmation that power, not principle, governs behavior. Allies would question commitments. Neutral states would hedge. Adversaries would exploit the contradiction.

Moral authority in international politics is not sentimental. It is instrumental. It enables coalition building, sanctions enforcement, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic isolation of aggressors. Once lost, it is extraordinarily difficult to recover.