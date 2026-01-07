Also Noted

Published 7 January 2026

· DHS deploys 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis area to carry out ‘largest immigration operation ever’

· After judge’s ruling, HHS authorized to resume sharing some Medicaid data with deportation officers

· The data system behind key U.S. decisions is losing staff, funding and trust

· UL Solutions withdraws as lead admin for FCC cyber label program amid probe into China ties

· Cyber takes back seat to immigration in global threats hearing

· The Trump administration is building a ‘national voter roll’, former DOJ lawyers warn

· ICE more than doubled its workforce in 2025