Also Noted
· DHS deploys 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis area to carry out ‘largest immigration operation ever’
· After judge’s ruling, HHS authorized to resume sharing some Medicaid data with deportation officers
· The data system behind key U.S. decisions is losing staff, funding and trust
· UL Solutions withdraws as lead admin for FCC cyber label program amid probe into China ties
· Cyber takes back seat to immigration in global threats hearing
· The Trump administration is building a ‘national voter roll’, former DOJ lawyers warn
· ICE more than doubled its workforce in 2025
DHS deploys 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis area to carry out ‘largest immigration operation ever’
After judge’s ruling, HHS authorized to resume sharing some Medicaid data with deportation officers
The data system behind key U.S. decisions is losing staff, funding and trust
UL Solutions withdraws as lead admin for FCC cyber label program amid probe into China ties
Cyber takes back seat to immigration in global threats hearing
The Trump administration is building a ‘national voter roll’, former DOJ lawyers warn