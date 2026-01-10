OUR PICKS Election Deniers Think the Venezuela Attack Is All About 2020 | Congress Is Reversing Trump’s Steep Budget Cuts to Science | True Patriots Are Cashing in on the Apocalypse, and more

Published 10 January 2026

From Maduro’s Capture to the AI Race, We’re Back to the Future (Niall Ferguson, The Times)

Forget analogies with Bush-era neocons or even interwar European dictators, Trump’s actions hark back 100 years to Theodore Roosevelt’s America.

Election Deniers Think the Venezuela Attack Is All About 2020 (David Gilbert, Wired)

Conspiracy theorists claim the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is proof that the Venezuelan government rigged the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor.

True Patriots Are Cashing in on the Apocalypse (Jasper Craven, Wired)

How two big names in mainstream disaster preparedness helped sell Americans on fear, anxiety, and a new generator.

Nuclear Energy Now – Illinois Lifts Its Nuclear Power Plant Ban (Emily Day, National Interest)

Nuclear Energy Now tracks the latest nuclear energy developments across technology, diplomacy, industry trends, and geopolitics.

When Misinformation Means the Difference Between Life and Death (Thomas Colley, Lawfare)

A Review of Daniel Silverman, “Seeing Is Disbelieving: Why People Believe Misinformation in War, and When They Know Better” (Cambridge University Press, 2024).

The Fentanyl Executive Order and Domestic Military Deployments (Chris Mirasola, Lawfare)

Any attempt to authorize domestic military deployments by designating fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction rests on absurd legal theories.

Congress Is Reversing Trump’s Steep Budget Cuts to Science (William J. Broad, New York Times)

After the White House called for billions of dollars in funding reductions, senators and representatives are rescinding the proposed cuts and even boosting funds for basic research.