OUR PICKS: MINNEAPOLIS KILLING First the Shooting. Then the Lies. | Videos Contradict Trump Administration Account |The “Terrorist” Killed by ICE Was a Mum in her SUV, and more

Published 10 January 2026

● First the Shooting. Then the Lies. ● Videos Contradict Trump Administration Account of ICE Shooting in Minneapolis ● MAGA Is Already Rewriting the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis ● I’m the Mayor of Minneapolis. Trump Is Lying to You. ● The “Terrorist” Killed by ICE Was a Mum in her SUV ● Federal Agents Are Violating the Rights of Americans ● Trump Has Odd Views on Domestic Terrorism ● ICE Agent Who Reportedly Shot Renee Good Was a Firearms Trainer, Per Testimony ● Agents in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Have Fired at Vehicles at Least 10 Times ● More Agents Head to Minnesota as U.S. Takes Over Shooting Investigation

First the Shooting. Then the Lies. (Adam Serwer, The Atlantic)

The Trump administration has perfected the smear campaign.

Videos Contradict Trump Administration Account of ICE Shooting in Minneapolis (Devon Lum, Robin Stein and Ainara Tiefenthäler, New York Times)

An analysis of footage from three camera angles show that the vehicle appears to be turning away from a federal officer as he opened fire.

MAGA Is Already Rewriting the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis (David Gilbert, Wired)

The federal government’s narrative of the Minneapolis shooting conflicts wildly with video footage of the incident shared online.

I’m the Mayor of Minneapolis. Trump Is Lying to You. (Jacob Frey, New York Times)

The actions of the ICE agents deployed to my city are dangerous, and now, even deadly. But that danger has been compounded by the administration’s claim that the victim committed an act of domestic terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, baselessly insisted the shooting was an act of self-defense. Mr. Trump falsely claimed that the victim, Renee Nicole Good, “behaved horribly” and “ran him over,” referring to the ICE agent. I’ve watched multiple videos, from multiple perspectives — it seems clear that Ms. Good, a mother of three, was trying to leave the scene, not attack an agent.

The Trump administration’s false narrative about this week’s shooting, and the demonization of the victim, are only part of a bigger lie. It wants the American public to believe that ICE’s heavily militarized crackdown across this country is an effort to keep cities like Minneapolis safe. It is not. It is about vilifying not just immigrants, but all who welcome them and their contributions to our communities. By defending the lie about this clearly avoidable shooting in Minneapolis and refusing to allow Minnesota officials to investigate the crime, the administration is sending a message to the entire country: If you show up for your immigrant neighbors, or even are simply present when those neighbors are taken, your rights will not be protected by the law and your life will be at risk.

The “Terrorist” Killed by ICE Was a Mum in her SUV (Economist)

A killing in Minneapolis is part of a dangerous pattern.

Federal Agents Are Violating the Rights of Americans (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

ICE and the National Guard are acting with impunity.

Trump Has Odd Views on Domestic Terrorism (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

The president seems to think that beating police officers is ‘peaceful,’ but attempting to flee from them is terrorism.

ICE Agent Who Reportedly Shot Renee Good Was a Firearms Trainer, Per Testimony (Matt Giles and Tim Marchman, Wired)

Jonathan Ross told a federal court in December about his professional background, including “hundreds” of encounters with drivers during enforcement actions, according to testimony obtained by WIRED.

Agents in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Have Fired at Vehicles at Least 10 Times (Tim Arango, New York Times)

The confrontations over the last four months have left two people dead and prompted criticism of federal agencies for allowing officers to open fire on moving vehicles.

More Agents Head to Minnesota as U.S. Takes Over Shooting Investigation (Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Mitch Smith and Jacey Fortin, New York Times)

Disputes between Minnesota officials and the Trump administration intensified Thursday over a federal agent’s fatal shooting of a woman, after the state withdrew from the investigation into the incident because federal officials had denied it access to evidence.