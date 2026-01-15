WORLD ROUNDUP China Isn’t Leaving Latin America | Trump’s Threats to Greenland & NATO | Why Arab States Are Silent About Iran’s Unrest, and more

Trump’s Fantastical Geopolitics (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

The White House’s aggressive posture is already pushing other countries to seek strength in numbers.

Trump’s Threats to Greenland Raise Serious Questions for NATO (Lara Jakes, New York Times)

The treaty that created NATO did not contemplate an attack by one ally on another. A seizure of Greenland by President Trump would test the endurance of the mutual-defense pact.

China’s Air Superiority Goal Involves Turning Sci-Fi Inspired Jets into Reality (Abhishek Bhardwaj, Interesting Engineering)

The discussion has once again brought the focus back to the Nantianmen Project.

Why the Largest-Ever US Arms Sale to Taiwan Has Beijing Seeing Red (Christopher McFadden, Interesting Engineering)

A record US arms sale to Taiwan has sparked sanctions, drills, and renewed brinkmanship with China.

China’s Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size Surpasses Russia, Closes in on the US (Kaif Shaikh, Interesting Engineering)

Once a distant competitor, China has surged past Russia in the nuclear submarines count tally.

China Isn’t Leaving Latin America (Simon Shuster, The Atlantic)

Trump wants to reestablish American dominance in Latin America, but Beijing has plans of its own.

Why Arab States Are Silent About Iran’s Unrest (Economist)

They might welcome the Islamic Republic’s collapse but dread what would follow.

No, China Isn’t Going to Take Over Greenland (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s absurd justification for potential U.S. action is blatantly false.

Germany Plans to Deploy More Manpower to Combat Left-Wing Extremism (DPA)

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to deploy more domestic intelligence officers to combat left-wing extremism, he told the annual conference of the civil servants’ association in Cologne on Monday. “The domestic intelligence service will be reinforced in this area,” the Bavarian conservative said, adding that he had already ordered this last Monday.

Polish President Reportedly Greets Convicted Neo-Nazi During Pilgrimage to Częstochowa (Portal Polskiego Radia SA)

Over the past weekend, during the pilgrimage to Częstochowa - a city regarded as one of Poland’s most important religious sites - President Nawrocki was said to have greeted Tomasz P., known as “Dragon,” the leader of the Jagiellonia Białystok fan gang.