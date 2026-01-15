OUR PICKS Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Deployments | Chinese Universities Surge in Global Rankings as U.S. Schools Slip | Who Used the Maduro Raid to Earn $400K?, and more

Published 15 January 2026

· Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Deployment to Quell Minnesota ICE Protests · Tariffs Have Hurt, Not Helped, the U.S. Economy · Trump Administration’s Posts Echo Rhetoric Linked to Extremist Groups · MAGA’s Jewish Intellectuals Helped Create Their Own Predicament · Who Used the Maduro Raid to Earn $400K? The Pool of Suspects Is Alarming. · Under Trump, a Shift Toward ‘Absolute Immunity’ for ICE · Chinese Universities Surge in Global Rankings as U.S. Schools Slip

Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Deployment to Quell Minnesota ICE Protests (Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Maegan Vazquez, Justine McDaniel and Adela Suliman, Washington Post)

Protesters clashed with authorities in Minneapolis as city officials called for calm after an immigration enforcement officer shot a man in the leg.

Tariffs Have Hurt, Not Helped, the U.S. Economy (By Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

And they will likely play an even bigger role in 2026.

Trump Administration’s Posts Echo Rhetoric Linked to Extremist Groups (Liz Landers, Frank Carlson, Mike Fritz, Amna Nawaz, PBS)

Just weeks into the new year, the Trump administration has rolled out a campaign across departments that draws on images and ideas borrowed from right-wing and white nationalist circles.

For example, an ICE recruitment ad featuring the turn of phrase “We will have our home again” plastered over an image of a man on horseback and a stealth bomber flying in the distance. That’s a reference to the song “We’ll Have Our Home Again,” a white supremacist anthem favored by the Proud Boys.

Another ICE image tells supporters to — quote — “Trust the plan,” the slogan of the right-wing conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which posits there’s a global cabal of pedophiles and deep state actors trafficking children and that Trump is fighting it.

MAGA’s Jewish Intellectuals Helped Create Their Own Predicament (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)

The nascent effort to contain the spread of anti-Semitism is years overdue.

Who Used the Maduro Raid to Earn $400K? The Pool of Suspects Is Alarming. (Ritchie Torres, Washington Post)

A bet on government action by a government actor is always a bet against the public interest.

Under Trump, a Shift Toward ‘Absolute Immunity’ for ICE (Hamed Aleaziz and Nicholas Nehamas, New York Times)

Since the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, administration officials have defended the use of deadly force, which agency guidelines say should be a last resort.

Chinese Universities Surge in Global Rankings as U.S. Schools Slip (Mark Arsenault, New York Times)

Harvard still dominates, though it fell to No. 3 on a list measuring academic output. Other American universities are falling farther behind their global peers.