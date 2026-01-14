GEOMAGNETIC STORMS What a Solar Superstorm Could Mean for the U.S.

By Steven Sobieszćzyk, Ayesha Davis, and Jeffrey J. Love

Published 15 January 2026

If a geomagnetic storm as large as the famed “Carrington Event” of 1859 were to occur today, it could adversely affect telecommunications and electric power transmission systems across the U.S., especially in the Midwest and the East Coast.

A Historical Benchmark: The Carrington Event

One of the most well-known examples of an extreme geomagnetic storm is the “Carrington Event” of 1859. Named after British astronomer Richard Carrington, who observed the solar flare that preceded it, the geostorm caused widespread disruption to telegraph systems, which were the backbone of global communication at the time. Operators reported sparks, fires, and electric shocks.

If an event of that magnitude occurred today, the consequences could be far more significant. Modern infrastructure, including satellites, navigation systems, and electrical grids, is far more powerful, complex, and interconnected than it was in the 19th century. One failure could have a cascading effect across many of these networks. Automated electronic functions could falter. Blackouts could affect not just neighborhoods, but entire regions. Flights at multiple airports could be delayed or cancelled. And although these disruptions may only last for a few seconds, in a worst-case scenario, they could go on for days or weeks.

Vibrant Lights, Minor Disruptions

On November 11, 2025, people across the United States looked up in awe. The northern lights, usually reserved for places like Canada and Alaska, were instead visible as far south as Alabama and Florida. The vibrant display of auroras was caused by a strong geomagnetic storm, the result of a burst of solar activity that sent charged particles racing toward Earth hours earlier.

The geostorm caused only minor disruptions, such as a 30-minute blackout of high-frequency radio transmissions across Europe, Africa, and Asia, as well as delaying the launch of NASA’s ESCAPADE satellite. However, it did serve as a reminder that the Sun is still currently in an active phase, and with that comes an increased potential for “space weather” events that can affect the technologies on Earth that we rely on every day.